Iranian, Russian and Turkish Presidents Discuss Syria War in Tehran | Free online press release distribution





With war still raging in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the Syrian conflict with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts. Russia, Turkey and Iran have met in recent years to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country. All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran backing the Damascus regime against its opponents and Turkey backing the rebels. Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants. Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilize the region”. The Tehran summit will also allow Erdogan to hold his first meeting with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey’s president has been offering for months to meet with the Russian leader to help resolve global tensions that have escalated since the war began. “The timing of this summit is not accidental,” Russian analyst Vladimir Sotnikov told AFP. “Turkey wants to conduct a ‘special operation’ in Syria the same way Russia is conducting a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine,” he said. Turkey has launched waves of attacks against Syria since 2016, targeting both Kurdish militias and Islamic State group jihadists and troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. – Green light? – The military offensive planned by Erdogan targets Kurdish fighters, whom Ankara describes as “terrorists”. These include the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which were a crucial part of an international coalition against the Islamic State group in Syria. Ankara fears that a strong Kurdish presence along its border with Syria could bolster the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats of a new invasion. Sinan Ulgen, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said Ankara wanted the blessings of Moscow and Iran before starting operations. “This is particularly important because both potential target regions are under Russian control and Turkey wants to use the airspace…to mitigate risk,” he said. Iran “also has an indirect presence in the region through the Shiite militias it controls,” Ulgen said. Ultimately, Erdogan hopes to get “the green light” from Putin and Raisi, he added. Russia has previously expressed hope that Turkey would “refrain” from attacking Syria. Iran, whose Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has visited Ankara and Damascus in recent weeks, also urged caution. – “Destabilizing” – Late last month, Iran’s top diplomat in Ankara said “we understand that a special operation might be required.” “Turkey’s security issues must be addressed comprehensively and permanently.” A few days later, in Damascus, Amir-Abdollahian declared that a Turkish military action in Syria “would be a destabilizing element in the region”. Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the YPG-affiliated Syrian Democratic Forces, urged Russia and Iran to hold Turkey back. “We hope that (the attacks) will not take place and that the Kurds (…) will not be abandoned during the talks between the great powers”, he declared. The SDF has warned that an invasion from Ankara would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State group jihadists in northeast Syria. Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute said Iran and Russia “want to prevent another Turkish military campaign in Syria”. “Iran is building a presence in and around Aleppo, which affects Turkey, and Russia is ceding ground to Iran in virtually all of Syria,” he added. For Iranian political scientist Ahmad Zeidabadi, “new differences” between Russia, Iran and Turkey emerged after the war in Ukraine. That, and an “uncertain future”, he said, means the three leaders will seek to “coordinate” their views on Syria to avoid further tension.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.topwirenews.com/2022/07/17/the-presidents-of-iran-russia-and-turkey-discuss-the-war-in-syria-in-tehran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos