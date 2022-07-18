Politics
BJP – For BJP, any time is a good time to thank Narendra Modi
BJP credits PM with accomplishments as varied as ‘stopping’ Ukraine-Russia war to bringing comprehensive ‘achchhe din’ to India
Narendra Modi.
File photo
|
bangalore
|
Posted on 18.07.22, 02:52
If it is a question of recognition for the fatherland of God, can the glory of the Father be far behind?
The BJP, which never misses an opportunity to sing anthems to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credit him with achievements as varied as stopping the Ukraine-Russia war to bringing about the achchhe din encompassing India, has now hailed the leader of Kerala finding a place in a global list of top tourist destinations.
However, the party, which does not have a single member in the Kerala Assembly and has traditionally struggled to gain a foothold in the state, soon came under heavy criticism, with people asking what Modi had done to promote tourism in Kerala, reminding the Prime Minister how he chastised the state by comparing it to Somalia in 2016 and highlighting how Kerala had harnessed its tourism potential through pioneering marketing and branding initiatives there more than three decades ago, when Modi had not even made a name for himself in national politics.
Another stinging irony also didn’t escape many – the recognition for which the BJP praised Modi was given by Time magazine, which became anathema to the party after publishing a cover story about him in 2019. titled Indias Divider in Chief.
In its July 12 edition, Time magazine listed Kerala among the 50 greatest places in the world for 2022. The only other Indian destination on the list is Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Time has described Kerala as one of the most beautiful states in India. With its spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples and palaces, it is known as Gods Own Country for good reason. The list includes places such as the United Arab Emirates Ras Al Khaimah, Park City in Utah, the Galapagos Islands, Seoul, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Doha, Detroit and Istanbul.
BJP National Chairman JP Nadda tweeted: Through efforts of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi for promoting tourism in our country, TIME Magazine has recognized Kerala in the list of greatest places in the world of 2022. Congratulations to the state of Kerala, the breathtaking beauty of the state is at rightly recognized.
Through the efforts of Hon. PM Shri @Narendra Modi to promote tourism in our country, TIME Magazine has recognized Kerala in the list of Greatest Places in the World 2022. Congratulations to the state of Kerala, the breathtaking beauty of the state is rightly recognised.
Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 14, 2022
Kerala BJP Chairman K. Surendran followed suit. It is immense pride for every Malayali that Kerala has been included in the list of 50 Greatest Places in the World 2022 – by Time Magazine. Ahmedabad also found its place on the list. Thanks @narendramodi Ji for promoting Kerala to the rest of the world, he tweeted.
It is immense pride for every Malayalee that Kerala has been included in the list of 50 Greatest Places in the World 2022 – by Time Magazine. Ahmedabad also found its place on the list. Thanks @Narendra Modi Ji for promoting Kerala to the rest of the world.
K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 14, 2022
Soon many social media held up the mirror to the BJP.
Kerala was beautiful (and) was called Gods Own Country even before Modi came to power. Name one thing he did to make this happen. Don’t try to take credit for something he never did, tweeted a social media user named Pradeep, who tagged Nadda and Modi.
In 1989, the Kerala tourism department hired publicist Walter Mendez who came up with the slogan Gods Own Country which started a trend of promoting tourism in the states through visuals, advertising campaigns and branding. breathtaking, in addition to giant strides in infrastructure development. .
Kerala’s campaign has spawned similar competitive marketing initiatives among other states. Gujarat, where Modi served as chief minister from 2001 to 2014, launched the Khusboo Gujarat Ki campaign in 2009.
A tweeter named The Cheshire Cat, who also tagged Modi and Nadda, ridiculed the very idea of crediting Modi for Kerala’s tourism achievements. Yes, because before Narendra Modi, Kerala was a no man’s land. No one lived there, no one ever visited it, no one knew of its existence. It was only through the sincere efforts of the PMs that he gained international recognition. Subhah subah dimaag ka dahi kar diya aapne Naddaji (why are you getting on my nerves)!
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/for-bjp-any-time-is-a-good-time-to-thank-narendra-modi/cid/1875170
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Why President Xi Jinping? July 18, 2022
- World earthquake report for Sunday 17 July 2022 July 18, 2022
- Indian TT players lament absence of sports psychologist in CWG support staff | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India July 18, 2022
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news July 18, 2022
- Narendra Modi – Plea to Narendra Modi for the conclusion of the first Naga talks July 18, 2022