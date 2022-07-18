BJP – For BJP, any time is a good time to thank Narendra Modi

BJP credits PM with accomplishments as varied as ‘stopping’ Ukraine-Russia war to bringing comprehensive ‘achchhe din’ to India

If it is a question of recognition for the fatherland of God, can the glory of the Father be far behind? The BJP, which never misses an opportunity to sing anthems to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credit him with achievements as varied as stopping the Ukraine-Russia war to bringing about the achchhe din encompassing India, has now hailed the leader of Kerala finding a place in a global list of top tourist destinations.

However, the party, which does not have a single member in the Kerala Assembly and has traditionally struggled to gain a foothold in the state, soon came under heavy criticism, with people asking what Modi had done to promote tourism in Kerala, reminding the Prime Minister how he chastised the state by comparing it to Somalia in 2016 and highlighting how Kerala had harnessed its tourism potential through pioneering marketing and branding initiatives there more than three decades ago, when Modi had not even made a name for himself in national politics. Another stinging irony also didn’t escape many – the recognition for which the BJP praised Modi was given by Time magazine, which became anathema to the party after publishing a cover story about him in 2019. titled Indias Divider in Chief. In its July 12 edition, Time magazine listed Kerala among the 50 greatest places in the world for 2022. The only other Indian destination on the list is Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Time has described Kerala as one of the most beautiful states in India. With its spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples and palaces, it is known as Gods Own Country for good reason. The list includes places such as the United Arab Emirates Ras Al Khaimah, Park City in Utah, the Galapagos Islands, Seoul, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Doha, Detroit and Istanbul. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda tweeted: Through efforts of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi for promoting tourism in our country, TIME Magazine has recognized Kerala in the list of greatest places in the world of 2022. Congratulations to the state of Kerala, the breathtaking beauty of the state is at rightly recognized.

Through the efforts of Hon. PM Shri @Narendra Modi to promote tourism in our country, TIME Magazine has recognized Kerala in the list of Greatest Places in the World 2022. Congratulations to the state of Kerala, the breathtaking beauty of the state is rightly recognised. Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 14, 2022

Kerala BJP Chairman K. Surendran followed suit. It is immense pride for every Malayali that Kerala has been included in the list of 50 Greatest Places in the World 2022 – by Time Magazine. Ahmedabad also found its place on the list. Thanks @narendramodi Ji for promoting Kerala to the rest of the world, he tweeted.

It is immense pride for every Malayalee that Kerala has been included in the list of 50 Greatest Places in the World 2022 – by Time Magazine. Ahmedabad also found its place on the list. Thanks @Narendra Modi Ji for promoting Kerala to the rest of the world. K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 14, 2022

Soon many social media held up the mirror to the BJP. Kerala was beautiful (and) was called Gods Own Country even before Modi came to power. Name one thing he did to make this happen. Don’t try to take credit for something he never did, tweeted a social media user named Pradeep, who tagged Nadda and Modi.