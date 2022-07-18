Gerindra Politician Asks Jokowi to beware of the IMF because he tried Indonesia





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Members of Committee XI of the Indonesian House of Representatives from the Gerindra Kamrussamad faction have reminded President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to be more careful and not easily trust the suggestions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF has too often called the world into uncertainty. “A crisis is going to happen and it is as if the fear is deliberately created to be the entrance to the prescriptions of the IMF,” Kamarussamad said in his statement, Monday (7/18/2022). Politician Gerindra recalled that the 1997 economic crisis was proof that the IMF’s prescription was not effective in overcoming Indonesia’s economic problems. Drawing lessons from the 1997 crisis, the IMF’s prescription instead of being sound actually worsened the Indonesian economy. The IMF prescription, which led to the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI) twice, did nothing. Indonesia’s situation is even worse. Rupiah goes from bad to worse. 16 banks were liquidated. Rush happens everywhere, says Kamrussamad. Therefore, he asked the government of President Jokowi not to trust the IMF easily. He asked the government to focus more on anticipating inflation. President Jokowi should not just trust the IMF. Because it is not impossible that there are scenarios created to cover the inability of the IMF to face the global economic challenges. Otherwise, we must anticipate a scenario of high inflation, so that the prescriptions of the IMF can be implemented in the countries affected by the crisis, underlined Mr. Kamrussamad. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund or the IMF at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. Explaining the content of the meeting, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said President Jokowi indicated that Indonesia’s economic situation is in good condition. “Indonesia’s economy is relatively good, where inflation is around 4.2%, growth is 5.01%. Then in other situations in Indonesia, our economy compared to other countries has a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 42%, with some countries reaching 100%,” Airlangga said as quoted in a press release received on Sunday (7/17/2022).

The International Monetary Fund or IMF prediction has become a serious concern for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Referring to the IMF, Jokowi said the economies of dozens of countries around the world are set to collapse in 2022, more than half of which have been confirmed…

