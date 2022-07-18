President Jokowi signs rules for the elimination of violence against children





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia Number 101 of 2022 regarding the National Strategy for the Elimination of Violence Against Children. In its review, it was stated that the number of cases of violence against children in Indonesia is still high, so there is a need to optimize the role of government, especially laws and regulations related to eliminating violence. against children were not optimal in providing prevention and treatment, so a national strategy was needed. “The National Strategy for the Elimination of Violence against Children (Stranas PKTA) is intended to serve as a reference for ministries/agencies, provincial governments and district/municipal governments in the prevention and treatment of violence against children,” reads Article 3 of Presidential Regulation 101 of 2022, as it appears on the Ministry’s State Secretariat website in Jakarta on Monday (7/18). . Article 5 states that policy directions and strategies for the elimination of violence against children consist of:

a. provision of policies, implementation of regulations and enforcement;

b. reinforce the norms and values ​​of non-violence;

vs. creation of a safe environment against violence;

D. improving the quality of care and the availability of support for parents/guardians;

e. economic empowerment of vulnerable families;

F. availability of and access to integrated services; and

g. life skills education for kids self defense. Section 8 states that funding for the implementation of Stranas PKTA comes from:

a. state budget;

b. regional revenue and expenditure budget; and or

vs. other legal and non-binding sources in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The government said that based on the results of the 2018 National Survey of Child and Adolescent Life Experiences (SNPHAR), it showed that 1 in 17 boys and 1 in 11 girls had experienced violence sexual. During this time, 1 in 2 boys and 3 in 5 girls have suffered direct psychological violence. – Advertising –

In addition, 14 out of 100 boys and 13 out of 100 girls have experienced indirect emotional abuse online (cyberbullying) and 1 out of 3 boys and 1 out of 5 girls have experienced physical abuse. It can be concluded that 2 out of 3 girls and boys in Indonesia have experienced violence in their lifetime. In fact, in general, violence experienced by children tends to be embraced by more than one type of violence. According to the testimonies of children who have suffered violence, the perpetrators of violence are the closest people, peers and known adults. Lack of preparedness in the provision of child protection services has an impact on child victims of violence who find it difficult to obtain appropriate assistance and assistance. As a result, violence is still often hidden or under-reported, making it difficult to prevent, effectively address, and manage its long-term impacts. The presidential regulations were promulgated on July 15, 2022. (*/antaranews.com)

