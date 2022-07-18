The report suggests that Prime Minister Erdogan will discuss the “grain issue” with the Cabinet on Monday.





Ankara (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on Monday to discuss a roadmap to solve the "grain problem", Turkish media report.

Istanbul hosted a negotiation on the "grain issue" on July 13 with Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials and a UN delegation. After the meeting, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the two sides would be convened for a new round of negotiations in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine, and TRT Harbor held a Turkish cabinet meeting on Monday later in the daytime.

The grain crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine, which said to focus on foreign policy, especially the roadmap after the resolution. The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the possibility of a global food crisis due to grain shortages, as the delivery of wheat, sunflowers and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports remains impossible.

Western countries have accused Russia of blocking the transport of grain into Ukraine's Black Sea port in a special operation, and Moscow says Kyiv used landmines to blockade the port, the president says Vladimir Poutine. , Said that Russia does not block the export of grain from Ukraine. If Kyiv destroys the port, the ship loaded with grain can leave without any obstacles.

At the same time, Moscow has pointed out that sanctions on Russian agricultural exports are contributing to the current crisis, while Western nations continue to blame Russia for the consequences of their decisions.

