Steve Bannon’s Contempt Trial Set to Begin as Committee to Receive Secret Service’s Redacted Texts





Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6

The Jan. 6 panel is expected to receive the text and audio messages deleted by the Secret Service by tomorrow, two panel members said.

We hope to get them by this Tuesday, said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat. We need all the texts from January 5th and 6th.

It came as Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticized the Secret Service, saying the agency contradicted itself when trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on January 5 and 6, 2021.

The US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, calling the allegation malicious and false.

The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming the posts were deleted after an internal agency watchdog requested them.

Meanwhile, the trial of Mr Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress is set to begin on Monday for refusing to comply with the subpoena from House committees.

The commission has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming that it will be held during prime time on Thursday, July 21

HighlightsView Latest Update 1658123119Trump Education Secretary Says Department of Education Shouldn’t Exist

Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy Devos has said the department she headed for four years should be abolished.

I personally think the Department of Education shouldn’t exist, Ms Devos told the crowd in Tampa, Florida.

She led the department for four years during the Trump administration. She made the remarks at the inaugural Moms for Liberty summit, a group that advocates for no face masks for children in schools, according to the Florida Phoenix.

Shweta Sharma18 July 2022 06:45

1658121481Trial set to begin for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon

Jury selection is due to begin Monday for the trial of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, after months of refusing to cooperate with the House committee.

Mr. Bannon faces charges of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a January 6 committee subpoena that requested his records and testimony.

He was charged in November with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, a month after the Justice Department received a referral from Congress. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days in jail and up to a year behind bars.

The committee also said Mr Trump fired Mr Bannon from the White House in 2017 and was a private citizen when consulting with the former president.

Shweta Sharma18 July 2022 06:18

1658120075Lawyer suggested Trump take action similar to declaration of martial law – report

A conservative lawyer who pushed the baseless allegation of massive fraud in the 2020 election has urged Donald Trump to take action that could amount to a declaration of martial law, according to a memo published online Saturday by The New York Times.

An undisclosed memo previously seen by the outlet was written by attorney William Olson, documenting a phone call between the attorney and Mr Trump on Christmas Day 2020.

In it, Mr. Oslon wrote that he suggested the former president get Justice Department support to directly intervene in his legal efforts with the Supreme Court and replace the acting attorney general. he refused.

Olson appeared to suggest those powers included ordering a sampling from lists of registered voters, the memo showed.

Task your new White House attorney with identifying how the powers of the presidency can be used to ensure the people receive a fair voter count, Mr. Oslon wrote to Mr. Trump in the memo dated Dec. 28, 2020. .

Our small group of lawyers are working on a memorandum that explains exactly what you can do, he added. The media will call it martial law, but… it’s fake news – a concept you know well.

Shweta Sharma18 July 2022 05:54

1658116953Panel will receive deleted Secret Service messages by tomorrow

Two members of the House Select Committee said they expected the panel to receive deleted text messages from the US Secret Service by tomorrow, after a subpoena was issued last week for the records. .

We hope to get them by Tuesday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, told ABC. We need all the texts from January 5th and 6th.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger also anticipated the January 5-6, 2021 posts by tomorrow.

I was shocked to learn that they hadn’t backed up their data before resetting their iPhones, the MP added. It’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be.

She said the exact relevance of the text is unknown. We need all the text, Ms. Lofgren said, to get the full picture.

Shweta Sharma18 July 2022 05:02

1658074553Kinzinger hits out at Secret Service for wildly contradictory statements on deleted texts

Congressman Adam Kinzinger slammed the Secret Service on Sunday, saying the agency contradicted itself when trying to explain what happened to text messages sent by agents on January 5 and 6, 2021.

The lawmaker outlined the issues with agency reporting in an interview with CBS Face the Nation.

Read more about The Independents John Bowden:

Kinzinger says the Secret Service made wildly conflicting statements about the deleted texts

More on Tuesday, Kinzinger says

John Bowden17 July 2022 17:15

1657980000Group of prominent conservatives refutes Trump voter fraud allegations in report

A group of eight leading conservatives reviewed all 64 court cases brought by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and found them all to be without merit.

The group, which included former Republican senators Gordon Smith and John Danforth, several former federal judges and other senior Republican officials, released a 72-page report saying the 2020 election was being administered by trained professionals who reaffirmed their established path. fairness record and urged fellow Tories to move on.

Conservative group releases report refuting Trump election fraud allegations

The group reviewed all 64 court cases filed by the former president and his allies and found their claims of fraud to be without merit.

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 15:00

1657977300ICYMI: Bannon says in leaked audio that Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if he lost

In shocking new audio obtained by liberal news outlet, former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting and results are over.

Mother Jones released audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place before election night; according to the former administration official, Mr. Trump declared victory from the Oval Office even before the results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.

What Trump is going to do is simply declare victory. Right? He will declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner, Bannon says in the audio. He’ll just say he’s the winner.

Steve Bannon Says Trump Plans To Declare Victory On Election Night Even If He Loses

Former White House official reveals plan in leaked audio

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 14:15

1657972800ICYMI: More details emerge on Trump witness tampering allegations

A day after Liz Cheney dropped the explosive revelation that Donald Trump tried to contact one of the January 6 committees’ witnesses, more details have emerged about the person in question.

The witness the former president allegedly contacted was a White House staffer. The name of the person, who cooperated with the Capitol Riot Investigation Committee, has not yet been released.

More details emerge on Jan. 6 witness at center of Trump tampering allegations

The witness is able to confirm part of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 13:00

1657971000Fulton County prosecutor sends targeted letter to Republican Trump allies

The Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney has sent so-called targeted letters to prominent Georgia Republicans and allies of former President Donald Trump for his investigation into attempts to send a fake list of voters, Yahoo! News reported.

Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney, sent letters to state senator Burt Jones, candidate for lieutenant governor, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, and state senator Brandon Beach.

Georgia prosecutor sends targeted letter to Trump’s Republican allies

Comes as part of Fulton County DA Fani Williss investigation into fake voters

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 12:30

1657967400Report: Trump allies fear Mark Meadows could be targeted by prosecutors

People close to former President Donald Trump fear his last White House chief of staff, former North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could be indicted for his role in helping the defeated former president attempt to remain in office against the will of the voters.

According to Rolling Stone, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee quietly reviewed Mr. Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld intrigues that led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

Everyone strategizes around the likelihood of Mark getting into a lot of trouble, said a lawyer close to Mr Trump who spoke to the magazine.

Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows could be prosecuted, report says

Everyone is strategizing around the likelihood that Mark will be in a lot of trouble

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 11:30

