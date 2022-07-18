US and Chinese leaders could meet in November Head of Chinese think tank

US President Joe Biden listens while virtually meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in the … [+] Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Monday, November 15, 2021. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP



The leaders of the United States and China could be on the way to a face-to-face meeting in November even as the two countries go through a difficult and unstable period in their relations, the leader of a group of Beijing’s influential thinking in an interview.

There could be a summit between the two at a meeting of G20 countries scheduled for November 15-16 in Bali, said Henry Huiyao Wang, president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, in New York at the Beginning of the month.

The meeting would come after a major Chinese Communist Party rally in the fall in which Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping is likely to win support for a third five-year term as president.

China will probably have had its 20e The Party Congress and President Xi will be reappointed by mid-November, Wang said. It will be a good time to let the world know where China is heading. Xi visited Hong Kong last month for the 25e anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to the government of the People’s Republic of China.

Establishing Chinese leadership for the next five years and a summit with President Joe Biden could in turn pave the way for US-China relations to enter a relatively stable period for some time, Wang said.

I still think there’s a possibility that we can really make this relationship manageable, which means acknowledging the differences. We can have net results, he said. We can have railings. But more importantly, we can prevent the relationship from getting into a hot conflict or war.

Henry Huiyao Wang, president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization China and Globalization Center



Geopolitical tensions between the two, which some are expected to ease following the election of President Joe Bidens. Earlier this month, China said it chased the USS Benfold from South China Sea waters it claims; the United States says the area is international waters. It came after the US secretary of state and the Chinese foreign minister held talks as part of a G7 ministerial meeting last week.

China’s warm friendship with Russia at the time of the latter’s brutal invasion of Ukraine hurt the country’s image in the United States, according to a Pew poll released in June that found 82% of Americans have a negative view of the country. For its part, China was unaware of Russia’s invasion plans in advance, Wang said.

Wang stands out among China’s foreign policy experts for his international experience. After earning his bachelor’s degree in English and American Literature at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, he successively obtained an MBA and a doctorate in international management at the University of Windsor, the University of Western Ontario and the University of Manchester. He then studied at Harvard Business School and served as a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School. He was a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution. He previously served as Chief Trade Representative for the Canadian Government Office of Quebec in Hong Kong and Greater China. He was also an adviser to the Chinese State Council.

In Wang’s view, relations between the two sides, the world’s two largest economies, face two pitfalls. The first, the Thucydides trap, occurs when an existing power does not provide enough room for a newcomer to rise in the world. The second is the Kindleberger trap, the result of an existing power not providing enough global public goods relative to a rising rival. China is ready to fill the gaps that are not being filled by the United States, Wang said.

China will become the country with the biggest economy in the world and wants more room for itself in the world, Wang said. We are entering a period of difficult adjustment, which could take five, 10, maybe 15 years, he said.

The end of any pandemic will likely bring improved ties as people-to-people exchanges resume, Chinese tourism resumes, and student exchanges between the United States and China resume. Mr. Wang said. Zoom meetings cannot replace face-to-face meetings, he added.

Although the shutdowns have hurt many businesses on the mainland, many U.S. companies and multinationals are likely to take a long-term view of China’s deep industrial base and cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure, Wang said. American investors in the country include many members of the Forbes Global 2000 list, including Tesla, GM, Ford and Intel.

The United States and China should try to work together to provide infrastructure for developing countries and, together with Europe, promote a closer global partnership among development banks, Wang said.

Although the G7 launched a partnership for global infrastructure and investment, it was derided in Chinese state media this month as an instant laughingstock for its hollow rhetoric and attempt to counter the Belt Initiative. and China-led Route.

It is this kind of rhetoric that underlines the current difficult and unstable period between the two countries.

