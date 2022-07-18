PM Narendra Modi calls for productive monsoon session: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Vibha Sharma New Delhi, July 18 In his usual address before the start of a parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on all members to make the monsoon session as fruitful and productive as possible by seizing the opportunity for debate and analysis. . “There should be a dialogue in Parliament with an open mind; if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to analyze and discuss in depth,” he said. The session is also important because of the election for the posts of president and vice-president, the prime minister said. “The vote (for the presidential election) takes place today. During this period, the new president and vice president will begin to guide the nation,” he said. Elaborating on the next 25 years – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – Modi said it would be a time to reach new heights. “This period is very important. This is the period of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. There is special significance to August 15 and the 25 years to come when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence. Now would be the time to resolve to plan our journey and reach new heights,” the Prime Minister said. The session is expected to be stormy given the mood of the opposition amid the issues they plan to point out, for example “the Agnipath regime, inflation, unemployment, the crisis in the value of the rupee, the hate speech, misuse of law enforcement, demolition of minority homes and amendment to Forest Conservation Rules”. The CPM and Congress have issued a suspension notice to Rajya Sabha regarding the Center’s Agnipath program and other issues including price escalation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday his party had shortlisted 13 issues for discussion. These are “attacks on the federal structure, the Agnipath program, DHFL bank fraud, runaway inflation, rising unemployment, fiscal and rupee value crisis, hate speech, rising crimes in Jammu and Kashmir and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, the collapse of self-governing bodies and constitutional institutions. , external threat to national security – Chinese incursion and foreign policy failures, illegal demolition of minority homes, anti-democratic attack on congressional leaders and amendment of forest conservation rules”.

