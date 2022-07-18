Sunday Reading: The January 6 Audiences





Donald Trump’s contempt for liberal democracy and the Constitution was evident from the moment he entered politics. The apotheosis of his cynicism and disregard for the law arguably came at the end of his term, when he refused to concede the 2020 election and give way to an orderly transfer of power. His determination to inflame conspiracy theories and some of the most violent fringe elements of American life led to the catastrophe of January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol Uprising. For weeks, the Capitol hearings have patiently pieced together a factual timeline of the misdeeds, deceptions and potential crimes of the former president and his satraps. And these misdeeds seem to continue even now. Last week, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that the House Select Committee had evidence that Trump tried to contact a witness who had yet to testify publicly.

This week, we bring you a selection of articles about these events unfolding in Washington. In Among the Insurgents, a remarkable and definitive report from the field, Luke Mogelson takes us behind the scenes of the Capitol riots, including inside the Senate Chamber, where some of the extremists searched lawmakers’ offices and brandished weapons. (In addition to reading the article, it’s worth watching the accompanying video Mogelson shot that day.) In Dishonor, Trumps and His Parties, Is the Real 6th January Takeaway, Susan B. Glasser considers the role of Cheney, the rare conservative Republican who dared to confront Trump. In a related essay, Who Was Willing to Stand with Donald Trump?, Benjamin Wallace-Wells examines how, as Trump tried to sell his stolen election story, Republican leaders considered their moral and political options. In Weighing In on the Watergate Tapes, from 1974, at the time of yet another political scandal, various contributors offer their reactions to the publication of startling evidence about Nixon’s White House. Finally, in What the January 6th Hearings Are Really About, John Cassidy exposes the dangers inherent in Trump’s refusal to cede power. If there’s one thing the hearings show, Cassidy writes, it’s that Trump will pose a mortal threat to American democracy until the day he retires from politics.

David Remnick

Among the insurgents

The Capitol was drilled by Trump supporters who had declared, rally after rally, that they would make violent efforts to keep the president in power. Chronicle of an announced attack.

Dishonor, trumps and its feasts, are the real takeaways of January 6

Liz Cheney, defying the GOP, offered a searing indictment of the former president during Thursday’s hearing.

What the January 6 hearings are really about

The House Select Committee got off to a good start explaining the insurgency and why American democracy cannot withstand a Donald Trump restoration.

Weigh in on the Watergate tapes

Thirty-three reactions.

Who was willing to stand with Donald Trump?

The January 6 committee reveals how unwavering loyalty to Trump remains the great schism in the Republican Party.

