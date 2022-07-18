China’s COVID policies are crippling its economy

Last year’s crackdown on property developer leverage cut developers’ access to finance and left huge numbers of apartments unfinished and, because Chinese developers operated on a pre-sale model, tens of thousands of very angry home buyers who paid for homes that were not completed. There are protests in the streets and, increasingly, rising levels of mortgage defaults and bank loan losses as these buyers refuse to repay loans for properties they cannot live in. This will add to the existing intense pressure on developers and on a sector that has historically contributed more than 30% of China’s growth. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said the economy is facing some downward pressure due to the pandemic and external factors and will act to provide stronger economic support. Credit:Bloomberg The recovery towards the end of the June quarter was helped by the reopening of Shanghai, which had experienced closures in April and May. Shanghai’s economy contracted 13.7% in the quarter. This highlights how vulnerable the economy as a whole is to COVID outbreaks. New cases are still being reported in Shanghai, and new outbreaks and lockdowns are occurring in Henan and Guandong provinces. National numbers of daily infections are at nearly two-month highs.

While authorities have slightly relaxed their approach to COVID, Xi Jinping has made it clear that trying to keep outbreaks under control is his top priority, even if it impacts economic growth. That tension could grow as Xi’s ambitions for an unprecedented third term as national leader reach their moment of truth at the Communist Party’s national congress later this year. The zero-COVID policy has impacted national economic activity and, after last year’s sudden crackdown in the real estate and tech sectors that left investors with significant losses, sparked a substantial outflow of foreign capital. Loading These funds are flowing into emerging markets and the safe haven of the US Treasury bond market where rising yields (due to the Federal Reserve Board’s response to inflation surging to 40-year highs and the resulting strengthening of the US dollar) made US bonds a more attractive investment option. So far, authorities have refrained from the kind of massive stimulus programs launched by China in response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

There have been some small but targeted investments in infrastructure, but concerns about the degree of leverage within the economy, particularly at the local government level, have disciplined the response to the current downturn. This may change. Beijing has increased the amount of bonds local governments can issue this year and has urged local authorities to issue most new special bonds by the middle of the year. Central authorities are reportedly considering allowing another big wave of bond sales of hundreds of billions of dollars of new debt for the second half of the year. Already heavily indebted local governments have been hit hard by implosions in the real estate sector. the new tranches currently being considered would fund another round of infrastructure investment. The People’s Bank of China has taken a relatively conservative approach to monetary policy and does not face the inflationary pressures faced by other major central banks (which is an indication of the weak economy).