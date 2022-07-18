Boris Johnson’s immigration policy is more liberal than you think

As Boris Johnson faces the exit door from his term as British Prime Minister, it should be noted that his three years in office have literally transformed the faces of the United Kingdom.

The conservative maverick presided over a highly contentious period for migration policy. In a way, the populist totally defied the baser instincts of his followers to unleash a new wave of immigrants.

London has become even more of a global city since Mr Johnson came to power. Throughout his tenure, a handful of initiatives sealed a deeper trend. One example is a program allowing Hong Kongers holding British identity documents to come to the country. Another example is last year’s Afghan evacuation policy which filled many hotels in the capital at a time when Covid-19 restrictions reduced tourism. Now something similar is happening with the Ukrainians.

Skills have become the basis of the current government’s entry scheme. There is a policy for graduates to stay and work for two years after graduating in the UK. Merit-based labor migration laws have been further simplified, leading to an increase in applications.

This shift in emphasis on immigration is often overshadowed by other harsher and more symbolic migration policies. Zero-tolerance rules, for example, are poorly administered or too . One example is the program to send people deemed to have entered the country illegally to Rwanda, if they cannot be easily deported elsewhere.

This policy resonates so deeply with the base of the Conservative Party that each of the candidates lined up to replace Mr Johnson as Tory leader and as a result the British Prime Minister endorsed it. Each of them pledged to continue to challenge the courts and the justice system to make it work.

These politicians are powered by focus groups whose research shows politics is popular across the Red Wall, a set of traditionally Labor constituencies that the Tories won in the 2019 parliamentary election. In the eyes of the party, that’s a tangible demonstration that the government is working to reduce immigration.

So far, all other migration issues are being paid lip service to in the race to replace Mr Johnson. This would suggest that some of the big changes he initiated will stick.

Take the London suburb of Sutton, a quiet dormitory area in the southwest of the city. It was transformed in two years. Schools have counselors to help integrate Cantonese speakers. Realtors have opened dedicated Chinese branches on its main street. There is a full-fledged church for newcomers.

In central London, meanwhile, new restaurants tend to serve African or Indian fusion cuisine.

The Brexit that Mr Johnson fought for ended the right of free movement of all EU citizens to the UK. Frankly speaking, the largest pool of people affected by this were Eastern European white blue-collar workers and clerical and service personnel.

But the rigid Australian-style points-based migration system that was promised by many during the campaign to leave the EU in 2016 was never implemented. David Frost, the hardliner who was Mr Johnson’s Brexit negotiator, warned last week that the Tories needed to show net migration was falling.

Migration ranks second behind the UK’s cost of living crisis as a concern among Conservative Party voters in 2019, researchers say. And around three-quarters of those polled believe the issue is wrong managed.

Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on deportation flights from Rwanda in June 2022. PA Wire

Mr Johnson is a so-called liberal incumbent, while the majority of new voters are culturally conservative, unlike him.

The lines of attack are already forming in think tanks and among policy forums. Net migration to the UK this year could be around 200,000 people and, due to the nature of the influx, the annual cost of accommodating new arrivals weighs in at $10 billion.

Judging by consultations with local voters, academics clearly see a vulnerability emerging from Mr Johnson’s enthusiasm for high-skilled migration. The continuation of this policy will depend on the will of the new leader and the pressures exerted by the economic slowdown.

Broadening the scope of the debate, there is much to be gained from a high net migration figure. An effort to make immigration policy more competent, particularly when it comes to tackling illegal arrivals and, yes, deportations as well, would bring far greater dividends to the UK as a whole.

A reforming Prime Minister would really try to meet this great challenge. If successful, the reputation dividend would be immense, particularly following Mr Johnson’s legacy.

The UK is in what is called demographic decline. The rapidly aging society needs migration to protect long-term economic growth.

The question therefore boils down to whether or not the country, or at least the supporters of its ruling party, are happy to sacrifice future prosperity so that the country does not become culturally, ethnically and socially diverse due to migration. .

Despite his short term in office, Mr Johnson has created a legacy that will continue for years to come.

