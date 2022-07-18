Trump ‘will turn on everyone’ and use every resource at his disposal to ‘cover his tracks’ if indicted by Jan. 6, says Mary Trump





Mary Trump said former President Trump “would turn on everyone” if charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

He will “cover his tracks, deviate, project, blame everyone,” said his niece.

“Very few people will be left standing,” added Mary Trump.

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, said the former president would turn against everyone if charged for his role in the Capitol riot.

Speaking on Thom Hartmann’s YouTube show earlier this week, Mary suggested no one would be immune to her wrath, from close confidants to “humblest aides in the White House”.

“I think it’s going to backfire on everyone,” she told Hartmann. “I think he is, as we’ve seen, his circle is getting smaller and smaller because of the controversy. So I think there will be very few people left standing.”

The House Select Committee investigating the events leading up to and following the Capitol riot has gathered evidence, some of which legal experts say could mean Trump broke at least five federal laws, such as than conspiracy to obstruct official process. and defraud the United States.

Rep. Liz Cheney said the Jan. 6 committee could make several criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including one against Trump. The committee would not be able to legally prosecute Trump, but its members can notify the Justice Department of possible criminal conduct, as Insider’s John Dorman previously reported.

Testimony from the January 6 hearings revealed that Trump knew his supporters were showing up armed at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.

“I was near a conversation where I heard the president say something like, ‘I don’t care if they have guns. They’re not here to hurt me. Get those mags out'” l Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified last month, referring to metal detectors used by the Secret Service. “‘Let my people in, they can walk to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Get the effing mags out.'”

She also testified that Trump also stood up for his supporters who chanted “hang Mike Pence,” saying the former vice president “deserves it.”

Hutchinson, in his testimony, also said he heard Trump’s former White House attorney Pat Cipollone warn the former president that he would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on day of the riot.

Following her damning testimony, Cipollone was called to testify before the committee. Panel member Representative Zoe Lofgren said he “did not contradict” the testimony provided by Hutchinson or other witnesses. Amid the hearings, several prominent figures argued that Trump should be indicted.

Former Justice Department officials who served in Republican administrations said last week that the Jan. 6 committee had uncovered enough evidence for the unprecedented prosecution of a former president.

“The evidence is now overwhelming that Donald Trump was the driving force behind a massive criminal conspiracy to interfere with the official proceedings of Congress on January 6 and to defraud the United States of a fair election result,” the former officials said. as they made a final appeal. week for the DOJ to prosecute Trump.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said he believes Trump will be charged for his role in last year’s uprising.

“Guns have been smoking around Donald Trump for years,” Kirschner said in a video posted to YouTube earlier this month. “And for whatever reason, no criminal charges have yet been brought against Donald Trump.”

“That’s going to change. That’s got to change if we care about the survival of our democracy. He’ll be indicted,” Kirschner predicted.

Former DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten during the riot, said he believed there were “many probable reasons” to arrest and charge Trump. Meanwhile, a majority of Americans, 58%, said in a poll last month that they believe the former president bears “good” or “great” responsibility for the insurgency and should be charged in court. penal.

In the interview with Hartmann, Mary said that if he was indicted, Trump would take action and try to clear his name or lay blame in another direction.

“We should expect a full judicial press, by him and everyone in his orbit, to change the subject, to cover his tracks, to deviate, to project, to lay the blame on everyone from the lowliest aides in the White House,” she said. “He won’t take it easy and he will engage anyone who continues to be an addict to do whatever he wants.”

“I mean, Donald didn’t do this on his own,” Mary continued. “He was activated at every turn by people around him, everyone in the executive branch and almost the entirety of the Republican Party.”

If formal charges are brought against Trump, there are many strategies his legal team could use to try to exonerate him. His lawyers could choose to plead insanity or argue that he honestly believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, legal experts told Insider.

