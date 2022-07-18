Ousted Pakistani PM’s party wins key by-elections





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan’s opposition party of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan swept by-elections in the country’s most populous province of Punjab on Sunday, dealing a blow to the central coalition government and possibly paving the way for a snap national election .

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 15 of the 20 seats up for grabs, according to unofficial results reported by Pakistani public radio and independent TV stations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party secured four seats and one went to an independent candidate, his party leaders confirmed at a late evening news conference.

The result gave the PTI the required majority in the provincial legislature to take power back from the PML-N government of outgoing chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, son of Sharif, who was sworn in just eight weeks ago.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior PML-N leaders in separate statements congratulated the PTI on its historic victory.

We accept public opinion. They are constitutionally the real decision makers and that is democracy, said Marriyum Aurangzeb, federal information minister.

Khan thanked his party workers, constituents and allies for helping the PTI win Sunday’s election and renewed his demand for a snap election in Pakistan.

Call for early elections

The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan). Any other course will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos, Khan tweeted.

Punjab was ruled by a PTI-led coalition until mid-April when then-Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned shortly after the fall of Khan’s central government. aged four, in a parliamentary vote of no confidence earlier this month. This paved the way for Sharif to replace him as the country’s new prime minister and form a cross-party coalition.

Khan’s subsequent candidate for chief minister was defeated after a faction among his party’s provincial legislators voted for Hamza Shebaz instead.

The PTI successfully petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan to overthrow the lawmakers in question for voting against the party in violation of anti-defection laws, leaving 20 seats vacant in Punjab for which the vote finally took place on Sunday.

Khan, the nearly 70-year-old former cricketing legend, has accused Sharif and his other ruling coalition partners of conspiring with the mighty military and the United States to bring down his government. The US government has denied the allegation.

The ousted prime minister has since drawn tens of thousands of people to rallies across the country, condemning the Sharif administration in his televised speeches and media interviews as an imported government imposed on Pakistan by the alleged Washington-led plot. .

Khan pressured Sharif to hold a snap general election. He urged his supporters during the by-election campaign and in media interviews to vote for his party to help him end dynastic family rule and alleged US influence on the country’s foreign policy. Pakistan.

Holder’s Challenges

The provincial election came as the Sharifs administration struggles to cope with the highest inflation the country has faced in 13 years. Central bank foreign exchange reserves also quickly depleted to about $9.7 billion, barely enough to cover a few weeks of imports.

Last week, Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to relaunch a financial rescue package for the cash-strapped South Asian nation to help it weather a payments crisis following the high world price of energy imports, mainly blamed on the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

The deal, subject to IMF board approval, was only reached after Sharif made politically unpopular decisions to raise energy prices and taxes to meet demands mutually agreed with the global lending agency.

The poll was a referendum on both the performance of the new government and Khan’s narrative of being ousted, Michael Kugelman, a South Asian affairs expert at the Wilson Center in Washington, tweeted commenting on the by-election results.

“If the beleaguered new government was looking for a mandate boost, it clearly didn’t get it,” Kugelman said. “Now he’s stuck with a plummeting economy, missing a public mandate and facing a galvanized opposition.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/ousted-pakistan-leader-s-opposition-party-wins-crucial-provincial-by-elections-/6662919.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos