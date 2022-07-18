Connect with us

Politics

Watch: PM Modi votes to elect new president

Published

39 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his first ballot as the voting process for the 15th presidential election began at 10 a.m. in parliament on July 18.

Polling has started in Parliament and respective state legislatures to elect a new President of India.

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is up against opposition joint choice Yashwant Sinha in the highly anticipated poll to elect India’s next president.

A polling booth has been installed inside the premises of the Parliament where the deputies will vote. The Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha is the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College made up of elected MPs from all state assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.

Appointed Members of Parliament, State Assemblies and Members of the Legislative Council do not have the right to vote. A total of 776 deputies and 4,033 deputies will vote in the presidential elections.

Voting began at 10 a.m. under strict security measures and will end at 5 p.m.

Counting will take place in the nation’s capital on July 21, after all state ballots have been brought here. Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament will also start today and run until August 12. There will be 18 sessions during the session.

Just before the start of the monsoon session of parliament, Prime Minister Modi urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive.

“This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 and the coming 25 years – when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence. to take a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we reach,” he told the media ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

“There should be a dialogue in Parliament with an open mind, if necessary there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to think deeply and discuss the issues to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/watch-pm-modi-casts-his-vote-to-elect-the-new-president-11658120801070.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: