Watch: PM Modi votes to elect new president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his first ballot as the voting process for the 15th presidential election began at 10 a.m. in parliament on July 18.

Polling has started in Parliament and respective state legislatures to elect a new President of India.

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is up against opposition joint choice Yashwant Sinha in the highly anticipated poll to elect India’s next president.

A polling booth has been installed inside the premises of the Parliament where the deputies will vote. The Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha is the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College made up of elected MPs from all state assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.

Appointed Members of Parliament, State Assemblies and Members of the Legislative Council do not have the right to vote. A total of 776 deputies and 4,033 deputies will vote in the presidential elections.

Voting began at 10 a.m. under strict security measures and will end at 5 p.m.

Counting will take place in the nation’s capital on July 21, after all state ballots have been brought here. Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament will also start today and run until August 12. There will be 18 sessions during the session.

Just before the start of the monsoon session of parliament, Prime Minister Modi urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive.

“This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 and the coming 25 years – when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence. to take a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we reach,” he told the media ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

“There should be a dialogue in Parliament with an open mind, if necessary there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to think deeply and discuss the issues to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible,” said Prime Minister Modi.

