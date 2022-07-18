I took a shower with Donald Trump in military school





Lately people who know I went to military school with Donald Trump have been asking, did you ever take a shower with him? They want to know, of course, if he is as well endowed as he claims.

Although I must have been in the same gang shower with him multiple times, the truth is I never watched. And as far as I know, no one else has either.

In fact, as I have confessed elsewhere, I have only positive memories of Donald from my school days. Once in military school, when I really needed it, he helped me out of a tough jam with a brutal barracks commander who was his role model and whose influence we see in Trump the candidate presidential bully.

I met Donald when I was 9 or 10. Our families were members of the same beach club on Long Island (no blacks, no Jews). Our fathers knew each other and had business relations.

My father was what you would call an enthusiast, and I was often the victim of his enthusiasm. Hired as a fundraiser by a progressive Waldorf school, where boys and girls learned to knit, bake bread and sew, my father enrolled me. By seventh grade, he had reassessed Anthroposophy and concluded that it was namby-pamby educational nonsense and toxic to his son. Now working for the New York Military Academy, he decided I needed a harsh fix. After a positive recommendation from Fred Trump, who had enrolled Donald there a few years earlier, I was sentenced to six years upstream, in Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York.

The summer before going to NYMA, I spent a lot of time at the beach with Donald. He had set up a large tent on the beach in front of his family’s cabin. There, with one of his sisters and his younger brother, Robert, we played cards and chatted the days. He told me a bit about military school. The place he was describing seemed dark, violent and comfortless. He spoke as if he liked it.

That fall, as one of what the cadets called the New Guys, I entered a closed society where ritual hazing was how conformity was enforced. Typical was punishment for misconduct or poor grades levied on newcomers and oldtimers alike, requiring them to appear in the gang shower where all the faucets were open to produce a hot mist of steam. Cadets dressed in full winter uniforms had to stretch out their arms and balance a rifle over them, often an old World War II M-1 weighing 9 pounds. The cadets had to hold their positions without moving the rifles for long periods of time, even though the weight of the rifles seemed to increase excruciatingly over the minutes and seconds. Anyone who dropped their rifle was instantly disciplined, often with fists.

In addition to the hazing rituals, the older NYMA boys also punished the younger ones for various rule violations. Boys being boys, things sometimes got out of control. During Donald’s senior year, a cadet captain beat his inferior with a heavy metal chain. The victim fled and eventually ended up in a local hospital. The commandant, principal and superintendent of schools were forced to resign.

The boys regularly fled the NYMA campus. Some ran away to escape the brutality of older cadets, many of whom had been sent to NYMA because they were so unruly they couldn’t stay in their home schools. (That was the reason for Donald’s exile to the academy in eighth grade.) Others couldn’t handle the way they were treated by ex-servicemen who had joined NYMA staff after seeing fighting during World War II. Among them was a barracks commander named Major Theodore Dobias, who, as Donald himself recently recalled, would absolutely brutalize you.

Dobias was a master of psychological hazing, although I doubt he knows it. One of his efforts to educate us was to post signs with conflicting words of wisdom. A reading: When the Great Marker comes to write against your name, He doesn’t write whether you won or lost, but how you played the game. The adjacent panel stated: Winning is not everything. It’s the only thing!

Today, Donald offers the same kind of garbled and contradictory communication, which means he can never be held accountable. One example is his recent response to Ben Carsons’ claim that he recognized two Donald Trumps. The candidate said the two, I think there are two Donald Trumps, and I don’t think there are two Donald Trumps.

In addition to his mottos, Dobie tried to turn us into men by making us fight. Two afternoons a week, he set up a boxing ring. The boys he chose to fight were those who had committed violent rule violations and passives whose academic grades were not high enough. I belong to the latter group because of my inability to learn Latin.

I’ll teach you how to fight, McIntosh, Dobias said. You will learn to take it and give it.

For my first fight, he paired me with a boy named Scott. He was older than me but much smaller. It seemed like an unfair couple, giving me the edge. But I learned later that Scott had taken boxing lessons for several weeks from Dobie himself. Before I started, Dobie warned me: none of your judo stuff, you know? It’s strictly boxing.

(One of my dad’s passions had been promoting a business called Judo For Boys, Inc. I had studied the art and participated in public events held at places like the Long Island Beach Club, as well as at the military school. .)

Scott raised his fists, moved around and started punching me all over the place quickly. I felt like I was stung by a swarm of bees. And it was mortifying to be beaten by that dwarf. When I couldn’t take it anymore, I moved in, reached around his back to grab his boxer shorts, twisted my right hip into his stomach and turned him around. He landed on the mat insulting me.

After putting Scott down on the mat, some boys giggled, others looked surprised. Dobie was furious. I gave you direct orders not to use judo. Now I’m going to teach you how to box. He put on his gloves and entered the ring. He threw a few punches at me in the face. It wasn’t a crash; more like slaps intended to humiliate. After a few of them, I backed off.

Do you want to try using your Judo on me? Dobie asked, trying to embarrass me further. To chase. Let’s see you fight. I will put you on your ass. I had had enough and raised my hand.

For the next two weeks, Dobie regularly ordered me to his office. He had spoken with my Latin teacher, asking if I was improving. The answer was no. You will report to boxing this afternoon and keep reporting until you find out. Don’t lie in your room or hide. Pointing to one of his signs, he tells me to read it aloud: Luck is always the last refuge of laziness and incompetence.

And you know something? he scoffed. With me, you’re out of luck.

I endured several weeks of lopsided boxing matches until I felt mentally and emotionally numb. At that moment, walking from my building to the main barracks, I came across Donald. He smiled and asked how things were going. I told him about the persecution of Dobiass. Donald asked casually: And you want it to stop? I told him, yes. I wanted it to stop.

I’ll have a word with him, said Donald.

I don’t know what Donald said, or if he said anything, but Dobie suspended boxing matches. Then three things happened:

First, my Latin grades were going up; Dobie left me alone.

Second, I got a military school manhood badge. One evening, after beatings, I was lying in my bed, stealthily smoking a cigarette. From the end of the corridor, I heard footsteps and doors opening. It was the approach of the barracks overseer, who opened the doors to make sure the cadets were sleeping and shone his flashlight on our visible hands to make sure they didn’t get in trouble. covers. As he approached my door, I threw the cigarette under my bed and pretended to be asleep. After a moment of the swirling light from his flashlight illuminating the room, he walked away. When the door closed, I leaned over the side of the bed to retrieve my cigarette and smashed my face against the metal edge of my trash can. The next morning, the skin around my right eye was bruised black and blue.

Hey look! Dobias bellowed as we stood to attention before marching to the First Mess. He has a minnow! The judoka has embarked on a real fight!

I tried to explain but Dobias wouldn’t listen. Later in the morning, as I walked through the university building to class, the deputy commander and the commander flashed approving smiles. In this strange way, I seemed to have been lifted from the echelon of novice losers to experienced fighters in military school, the winners.

The third thing that happened: Dobie called me into his office one afternoon. I assumed he was going to congratulate me on getting an A in Latin. Instead, what he told me was overwhelming: your father died yesterday. Your family will be here this afternoon to take you home for the funeral. I felt a sudden anger, as if I wanted to punch him in the face. He continued: Stand up straight. I know you’re man enough to take it.

When I returned from the funeral, I found that I had been transferred to the high school barracks. I graduated from Wright Hall and Dobias.

***

In the years since my departure from the isolated and hierarchical society of NYMA, I have had to learn to work in collaborative and non-combative environments, and where success is not synonymous with dominance. My classmates said they adapted the same way.

The exception seems to be Donald, who, thanks to the enormous family wealth, could get away with making his own rules. Today, his bullying style resonates with me, and his support of torture reminds me of the (less) physical and mental abuse that characterized the culture of the academy.

I never found out what Trump did to get rid of Dobias. But a story published by Michael E. Miller in the Washington Post seems to shed some light on the matter. Miller had sought an explanation for Trump’s apparent demotion over a hazing incident. In that case, Trump was not the perpetrator but was accused of failing to pay attention to his sergeant’s conduct.

When Miller asked about the demotion, Trump insisted I got promoted. The word is promoted, write it down. Apparently feeling he had to underscore his claim, Trump then called the reporter back. On the line with them was Theodore Dobias, 89. Asked by Trump if Dobias would officially tell the reporter that the word is promoted and not demoted, Dobias hesitated.

After 20 minutes, he replied: Donald Trump was not tough enough with the children, so he was promoted to the staff.

Anyway, we know that Donald managed, 50 years later, to compel his former mentor to obey his orders. Maybe that’s how he said it when he asked for clemency from Dobiass for me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/i-showered-with-donald-trump-at-military-school The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos