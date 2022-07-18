Politics
What we’re watching: Biden-MBS punch, Xi in Xinjiang, Kenya-Somalia thaw
The fallout from Bidens trip to Saudi Arabia
Engaging with potential outcasts may cost you politically, but it is necessary for the national interest. Over the weekend, US President Joe Biden got panoramic mainly by fellow Democrats for punching Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, during Biden’s controversial trip to the Middle East. (The CIA believes MBS ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi in 2018.) Still, the White House said the president returned from the region with important deals, such as progress to end the war in Yemen. or engage jointly with Israel to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. But did he really accomplish anything else? Riyadh announced that it would increase oil production, but not enough to contain rising gasoline prices and inflation in the United States ahead of the November election. The Saudis are also a long way from joining the Abraham Accords, and peace between Israel and the Palestinians remains as elusive as it was under Biden’s predecessors. So why go there then? The short answer is: as long as the US wants to continue to be a player in the Middle East, you simply cannot afford to ignore the Saudis, or MBS himself.
Xi Jinping “inspects” Xinjiang
Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a surprise visit to Xinjiang on Friday, his first in eight years, in a bid to demonstrate national unity in a region where Beijing is accused of systematically violating the human rights of the Uyghur ethnic minority. . Xi reaffirmed his commitment “to the correct and Chinese way of dealing with ethnic issues” in Xinjiang. Although the million Uyghurs who defend human rights say China set up internment camps there may be different, Xi clearly has no intention of changing tactics in Xinjiang. Yet the visit is relevant for two reasons. First, it had been two weeks since Xi had been seen in public following his trip to Hong Kong, his first trip outside mainland China since 2019 to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover (rumors swirled about him catching maybe the COVID of a legislator who tested positive after meeting Xi there). Second, Xi appears to be causing a stir to show off his achievements in China’s most restive regions as he prepares to secure a norm-defying third term as head of the ruling Communist Party in November. Will Tibet be his next destination?
Kenya and Somalia make up
On Friday, Frenemy’s neighbors Kenya and Somalia took a big step towards warmer relations, by signature a series of cooperation agreements during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s first visit to Nairobi since his election in May. Mohamud and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta have agreed to reopen the border, resume flights between the two countries and lift the ban on trade in kyat, a mild stimulant that is one of Somalia’s few exports. The two sides have been at odds for years on a host of issues. Kenya complains that Somalia is not doing enough to stop al-Shabab militants from carrying out deadly attacks across the border, and has threatened to close Somali refugee camps in response. For their part, the Somalis resent Kenya for having welcomed the leader of Somaliland, a separatist region whose independence is not recognized by Mogadishu. The relationship soured further last October, when the UN’s top court ruled in favor of Somalia in its longstanding maritime border dispute with Kenya over a region of the Indian Ocean triangle that is believed to be rich. in offshore oil and natural gas. However, the current dtnte could be abandoned by whoever wins the presidential election to replace the incumbent Kenyatta on August 9.
