Jokowi, meeting Georgieva from the IMF in Bogor; Talks dominated by economic issues





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”JokowiWidodo met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Sunday, July 17. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, who attended the meeting, said that the government hopes that the IMF will support the G20 presidency and continue to support narratives about Indonesia amid global economic inflation. “We are very worried about rising inflation conditions in various countries, interest rates will enter a new regime, namely an increase in global interest rates,” Airlangga said citing Jokowi’s statements at the palace. presidential election in Bogor, West Java, Sunday July 17. If this condition is maintained, Airlangga said it will affect the investment Indonesia needs. However, interest rate hikes have started to occur in various countries. Central banks around the world are scrambling to adjust to extremely high inflation at risk of spiraling out of control, and are forcing stronger policy action by aggressively raising interest rates, increasing the risk of a global recession. Investors in the United States are already debating whether the Fed should now proceed with a 100 basis point rate hike or the biggest since the 1980s. Canada’s central bank has already raised its key rate from 1.5% to 2.5%, the biggest rate hike in 24 years, and said further hikes would be needed. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is still in line with the Japanese central bank, which has failed to respond to inflation by raising interest rates. But for the ECB, interest rates are expected to rise by 25 basis points next week. Jokowi also transmitted several other notes on the Indonesian economy. Among them, inflation is still around 4.2% and economic growth is 5.01%. Then the debt to GDP ratio is 42%, while several other countries reach 100%. The deficit is still around 4% and the current account or CAD deficit is still 0.5%. DAWN PEBRIANTO Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1613229/jokowi-imfs-georgieva-meet-in-bogor-talks-dominated-by-economic-issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos