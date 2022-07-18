PM Narendra Modi to interact with CWG-linked athletes on July 20 | 2022 Commonwealth Games News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with countries Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG)-bound sportsmen tentatively on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. via virtual conference call. The Birmingham edition of the Games will take place from July 28 to August 8. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced a contingent of 322 men for the CTMincluding 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff.

TOI has learned that the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Division of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sent letters to athletes linked to the CWG, informing them of the proposed interaction and to make themselves available for a dry run upstream. at the event. Several members of the squad have already reached Birmingham over the past few days, according to their training schedule laid out by their coaches. Some members are competing at various locations around the world and would reach the venue directly while the rest of the contingent will depart from New Delhi. Indian athletes will enter the Athletes’ Village after it officially opens on July 23.

In one of the letters from ISC’s TOPS division, an Athlete Relations Manager (ARM) wrote: Dear athletes, coaches and support staff, we would take this time to congratulate you and wish you the best for representing our country at the upcoming Commonwealth 2022 Games, Birmingham. With the above, the Honorable Prime Minister of India, to boost your morale, looks forward to interacting with the athletes participating in the upcoming CWG 2022, tentatively on 20 July 2022 at 10:00 a.m. via video conference. In this regard, you are kindly asked to make yourself available for the same on July 20 and a few days before for the dry run.

It was learned that Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi would personally interact with CWG-linked sportsmen in batches in the days leading up to the interaction.

At the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, India finished third with 66 medals behind traditional powerhouses Australia and England. Some of the prominent names in the Birmingham squad, besides Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, include Tokyo Games medalist PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games gold medalists Hima Das and Amit Panghal are also part of the contingent. Team India will compete in 15 sports disciplines as well as four disciplines in the Para Sports category.

