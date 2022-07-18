Politics
Greece-Russia relations lack depth | eKathimerini.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Moscow, July 8. The differences between Athens and Moscow have become so obvious that they are difficult to overcome, says the author. [AP]
There has been marked tension in Greek-Russian relations since Athens signed the Prespes Agreement with North Macedonia in 2018. In the meantime, Russia has come to terms with the fact that Greece has belonged to the Western camp since the 2014 Crimean War and adjusted accordingly. . This is not to say that Moscow did not try to gain influence with part of the Greek political elite, but I am not at all certain that it ever seriously tried to deflect Greece of the western path.
Nevertheless, Moscow had seen a relationship with Athens as useful, despite Greece’s induction into NATO in 1952 and into the European family 28 years later, because it saw it as a friendly power that had no -not be instrumental in NATO and EU decision-making, but was among the member states that wanted a working relationship with Russia. Moreover, Greek frustration and anger at Washington’s support for the military junta and the Turkish invasion and illegal occupation of Cyprus cultivated the conditions, if not for a dramatic turn towards the Soviet Union, for the less of a cautious opening at first (under Constantinos Karamanlis) and a bolder one later (under Andreas Papandreou).
Greece’s departure from NATO’s military wing facilitated this choice, but even when it returned fully to the Alliance during the Cold War after realizing that Turkey posed a direct security threat and sovereignty, and believing that Ankara enjoyed special favor with the American Greece turned to Moscow and other members of the Warsaw Pact like Bulgaria in order to create a counterbalance and show the Americans that they should not take Athens for granted.
The fall of the Soviet Union created an entirely new framework, in which Russia spent almost all of the 1990s struggling to manage the psychological impact of a defeat of this magnitude and an environment of neighbors and mostly hostile former Soviet republics, most of which have looked to the West for help against possible expansionist ambitions displayed by Moscow.
As holder of the rotating EU presidency in 2003, Greece sought to promote cooperation with Russia, while its opposition to the US invasion of Iraq was also appreciated by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support for Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a similar vein, albeit under very different circumstances.
The value of Greece rose for two reasons. For starters, the induction of the former Warsaw Pact states and three former Soviet republics into NATO and the EU has significantly strengthened the anti-Russian stance in both institutions, prompting Moscow to start looking for countries that could offset this unfavorable development. On the other hand, following the first energy crisis between Moscow and kyiv, when the flow of Russian natural gas to Europe was cut off for several days, Moscow saw a reliable partner in Athens to find a way around Ukraine and to bring Russian gas to Europe via an alternative route, to the south. He ultimately chose to build two pipelines, both to Germany.
Russia is also angry with Cyprus, which it could use as an excuse to change its position on the reunification issue.
Looking ahead to today, relations between Athens and Moscow have soured due to Russia’s understandable reluctance to bail out Greece during its debt crisis, but also Russia’s realization that commitments made by Athens to its creditors considerably reduced the scope of cooperation. But where ties have been badly damaged is because of Moscow’s opposition and the way it chose to express it to the 2018 naming deal with Skopje, driven primarily by the fact that paved the way for North Macedonia to join NATO.
Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine revealed two things, however. The first is that our bilateral relations lack the kind of strategic depth and understanding that has been achieved between Moscow and Ankara despite their disagreements in several areas and are therefore vulnerable to conflict. The second is that our differences have become so obvious that they are difficult to bridge.
Russia, on the one hand, believes that the strings of Greece are being pulled by the Americans, and even that the expulsions of its diplomats were carried out with the intervention of the United States to get rid of experienced officials supposed to promote cooperation Greek-Russian. . With regard to Greece, the difference in Russian behavior towards Turkey is alarming, as are the fears of a possible attempt to interfere in internal affairs, hence the decision to expel Russian diplomats. Under these circumstances, relations are unlikely to thaw anytime soon.
Last but not least, Russia is also angry with Cyprus, which it could use as an excuse to change the position it has maintained so far on the reunification issue. It is important to note here that Turkey’s overall position and its decision not to follow the West in imposing sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea and for its recent invasion of Ukraine, sets it apart from the rest. of NATO in the eyes of Moscow. And Ankara’s ambiguous position is nothing but helpful to the Kremlin, in many ways.
Constantinos Filis is Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and Associate Professor at the American College of Greece. His latest book, Assertive Patriotism, was published in Greek by Papadopoulos.
