The GOP establishment is stepping up its efforts to block Trump’s ally in Arizona.





TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey once helped prevent one of President Donald Trump’s former allies winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination in a crucial battleground state. Now he hopes for a repeat in his own backyard.

Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to pit little-known real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former Trump-backed TV news anchor Kari Lake. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days.

The push is reminiscent of the number of prominent Republicans who rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the home stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.

Few states have been as central to Trump’s election lies as Georgia and Arizona, the two closest battlegrounds to 2020 where he aggressively pushed to overturn the results and fumed when Kemp and Ducey refused. follow. Trump has already faced a setback in Georgia, and the August 2 race in Arizona is one of his last opportunities to settle scores and install allies to lead states that could prove decisive if he decides to run again in 2024.

In Arizona, people are independent-minded, much like they are in Georgia, and they pick the person they think will be best to take on the responsibility, Ducey told The Associated Press. In Georgia voters said Brian Kemp, and I’m hopeful in Arizona they’ll say Karen Taylor Robson.

As the incumbent for re-election, Kemp had an advantage over his main rival, David Perdue, and ultimately beat him by nearly 52 percentage points. Without an incumbent on the ballot, Ducey faces term limits, the GOP contest in Arizona will likely be much closer.

But what once looked like an insurmountable lead for Lake could end in a more competitive finish. With early voting already underway, Robson is tapping into his family’s vast fortune to drown out Lake who, despite Trump’s approval, has fallen behind in fundraising. Robson had Lake out 5-to-1 by the end of June.

The final maneuver of some GOP figures could prove significant in a close race. Beyond Ducey and Christie, Robson won the support of former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon, who dropped out of the gubernatorial race and endorsed it. The Border Patrol union, meanwhile, broke with Trump and backed Robson, citing in part Lakes’ earlier statements supporting a path to citizenship for people living in the country illegally.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who notably split from Trump in Georgia and campaigned alongside Kemp, has yet to choose sides in Arizona.

For her part, Lake is an unlikely MAGA champion.

A former well-known local news anchor who donated to Barack Obama and hung out for years with drag queens at a gay bar near the TV station, Lake was once the antithesis of Trump politics.

Yet she’s rocketed to the top of the pack since stepping away from her three-decade-long television career, declaring journalism dead and taking a sledgehammer from a pile of TVs.

She built on the powerful connection shed formed with Phoenix media market viewers over 27 years with the local Fox affiliate and created a unique and strong grassroots bond that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and still doesn’t believe he lost in 2020.

Even Trump seemed impressed by the standing ovation his name inspired when he mentioned it at a rally in Phoenix last year. He approved it soon after.

She, in turn, has embraced his combative style, his narrative about the 2020 election that she falsely says was corrupt and robbed, and his hardline approach to border security. She has distanced herself from her close ties to John McCain’s family and now feuds with the children of late US senators.

Were they going to go the way of the past, i.e. the McCain mafia who ran the show, or were we going with America first, Lake told a crowd of hundreds at a country bar western in Tucson last week. Many arrived well over an hour early and waited in the southern Arizona heat for a chance to enter.

Lake, 52, regularly berates reporters who try to interview him and posts the footage on social media.

Last year, she said she wanted to install cameras in classrooms to monitor teachers, nodding to the backlash over the right to lessons about race and history in public schools.

If elected, she says, she will immediately invoke an untested legal theory that illegal immigration constitutes an invasion of the United States and gives the governor wartime powers to remove people from the country without due process in the courts of immigration.

Since Robson and his allies began their all-court press, Lake claimed without evidence that they could try to set the stage for another robbery.

They’ve been such RINOs for so long, and I don’t believe they have our country as a priority, said Rosa Alfonso, a 60-year-old speech pathologist in Tucson. It’s a big problem.

Robson, 57, is running for office for the first time, despite having longstanding ties to GOP politics. His father and brother both held elected office as Republicans.

A lawyer for real estate developers, she was at the center of the suburban sprawl that propelled the prodigious growth of Phoenix areas. Ducey appointed her to the board of trustees overseeing Arizona’s three public universities, her most prominent public role before she stepped down to run for governor.

These are serious times, Robson said during a recent debate. We need a serious candidate with a record of accomplishment.

Her husband, real estate developer Ed Robson, 91, is one of the state’s wealthiest residents, amassing a fortune building planned retirement communities. She says the 2020 election was unfair, but stopped calling it fraudulent. Like Lake, she runs like a border hawk.

She tags rival Fake Lake, pointing to a $350 donation she made to Obama’s 2008 campaign, though Robson herself contributed large sums to Democrats.

Everything is an act, Ducey said of Lake. The campaign she ran is nothing like the life she’s lived for the past three decades, or the interactions she’s had with me. She puts on a show. Well, see how many people buy it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-lakes-donald-trump-georgia-doug-ducey-b980083c727d61d2a10722e452b5573c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos