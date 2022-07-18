Politics
July 18, 2022 Quartz briefing
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang. It was his first visit in the region since his government began cracking down on the Uyghur minority, leading to international sanctions.
Indonesia temporarily removed a tax on palm oil exports. The world’s largest exporter of palm oil try to get rid of excess stock.
Taiwan has accused a Chinese Apple supplier of stealing trade secrets from a local competitor. Prosecutors loaded 14 people in connection with the case.
Eight people died in a plane crash in Greece. The plane, which had taken off from Serbia, brought 11 tons of weapons in Bangladesh.
The The candidates for the leadership of the British Conservative Party faced off in a heated debate. A series of votes this week will determine the final two suitors to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A heatwave has fueled wildfires across Europe. Firefighters fires fought across the Mediterranean region as the UK braces for record temperatures.
Thousands of people in Hungary protested against changes to tax laws. Critics fear the new measures will hurt small businesses.
To monitor
In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast to 3.6% for this year and next, warning that the global economic outlook could deteriorate from there. Now the IMF is looking to make another cut later this month for 2022 and 2023.
The outlook has darkened considerably, wrote Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, in a blog published on July 13. She did not provide specific numbers.
So why is the IMF reconsidering its growth forecast? Global events like the Russian-Ukrainian war and the covid pandemic continue to hurt supply chains, drive up prices and drive inflation. The resulting economic uncertainty puts the world at increased risk of recession.
The price(s) of oil(s)
The price of oil, which fell below $95 on Friday, is a misleading phrase. The oil industry actually looks at three major clues:
Brian: Originally a now defunct oilfield off the coast of Scotland, it refers to a mixture of oil from many different fields in the North Sea. The Brent index is widely used in Europe and by OPEC.
West Texas Intermediate: The main US index refers to crude that actually comes from oil fields all over the United States and is then refined in the Midwest.
Dubai: The main benchmark for oil prices in Asia, Dubai crude is sour (i.e. high in sulphur) and has a medium viscosity.
The Russian-Ukrainian war has caused a shock to the market, so the three indices are closer to each other than they have been since 2020. But another one the index, Russia’s Ural blend, is lagging seriously behind, despite Moscow’s attempt to (literally) sweeten the deal for buyers.
Surprising discoveries
Fewer emojis make the cut. A stricter approval process by governing body Unicode means that only 31 new emojis are in the final stages to appear on our devices this year.
My God! Dijon mustard is becoming scarce due to climate change. Burgundian growers source most of their seed in Canada, where a heat wave drastically reduced last year’s harvest.
Young orphan elephants find their strength in peer networks. Living in community with other elephants of the same age helped them reduce their stress level.
Scientists have discovered new species of fungi in Scotland’s Cairngorms mountains. Two of the species are new to the UK, while a third is new to science.
DNA analysis has solved a human fossil mystery. Remains found in Chinese cave belonged to a woman whose genome may help explain how humans arrived in the Americas.
