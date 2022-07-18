Ron DeSantis might be the only person who can beat Trump





George Conway has said Ron DeSantis may be the only GOP figure who has a chance of beating Trump. Conway said Trump may soon announce a race to block donors from supporting other GOP candidates. Neither DeSantis nor Trump have officially declared their intention to run for president in 2024.

Conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway said he believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only GOP candidate who has a chance of defeating Trump in 2024.

Conway made the remarks Saturday during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” He is the husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and has publicly broken up with his wife over their differing political views.

During the segment, anchor Anderson Cooper asked Conway if he thought Trump would announce a presidential race before midterms to disrupt the Republican field of candidates, to which Conway said it was “absolutely” possible.

“I think he understands that he can put people off showing up and he’s going to end up stopping donors from giving money to other people,” Conway said.

He added that donors would probably think twice about wasting their money on other candidates if Trump “is likely to win.”

“The only way he’s going to be beaten for the nomination is if maybe someone is capable of running a one-on-one campaign against him, probably DeSantis,” Conway said, adding that he’s “quite possible” that DeSantis will run for president.

Conway also pointed out how a multi-candidate race could split votes between Trump and the rest, allowing the former president to clinch the nomination due to “win-win delegate rules.”

Conway also told Cooper that he thought Trump was “definitely going to announce” his race soon.

“I think he can’t help it. I think he thinks it’s his way of undermining the investigation against him and making himself immune to the investigation by saying, ‘Oh, all this is political. Look at this. They want to stop me from winning and being president again, and I’m going to save the country and so on,” Conway said.

Conway isn’t the only conservative figure to have weighed in on a potential Trump run. Former House GOP staffer Kurt Bardella said he thinks Trump is likely to announce his campaign soon because he has “the impulsive control of a creepy toddler.” And as early as October, Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said he was willing to bet all the money he had that Trump would run again in 2024.

The Washington Post reported this month that Trump met with major donors privately, where they discussed midterms and the likelihood of him running in the next election. In the meantime, Trump continues to hint at a campaign without officially declaring his candidacy.

Insider previously reported that Trump considered announcing his 2024 bid on July 4, but scrapped the plan.

Both DeSantis and Trump are considered frontrunners for the 2024 presidential ticket, although neither has officially declared their intention to run. A representative for DeSantis told Insider last week that DeSantis remains “focused on Florida and running for re-election as governor this year.”

Meanwhile, Trump has teased a presidential race on several occasions. In January, a video emerged showing Trump calling himself the “45th and 47th presidents.”

