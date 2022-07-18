Zulhas receives advice from Jokowi: he is asked to focus on anticipating the crisis





Loading…

Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) who is also the General Chairman of PAN acknowledged having received advice from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo/Doc/ANTARA

JAKARTA – Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) who is also the General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) admitted to receiving advice from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). – Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) who is also the General Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) admitted to receiving advice from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was conveyed by Zulhas when he answered questions from the media team after holding a limited meeting (Ratas) with President Jokowi, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (18/7/2022). “Yes, the advice we had in the meeting chaired by the president was about food and energy. Looking at the global situation, we really have to anticipate those two areas. So, we are still in an atmosphere of food crisis .and the energy sector, we have to deal with that,” said Zulhas. Also Read: Jokowi Rebukes Zulhas, Recalls Duties as Trade Minister He explained that President Jokowi has asked all ministries and institutions, including the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce, to anticipate the various potential food and energy crises experienced by all countries in the world. “Therefore, we all have to be very attentive, in addition to anticipating the crisis,” concluded Zulkifli Hasan. As previously known, PAN General Chairman who is also Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan inspected the cheap cooking oil market run by PAN in Lampung on Saturday (9/7/2202) . Midway through her speech, Zulhas reminded residents to vote for her daughter Futri Zulya Savitri. The timing of the incident later became a debate among netizens on social media. After the incident, President Jokowi reminded Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan to focus on reducing the price of cooking oil, especially bulk cooking oil. “I ask all ministers to focus on the job. If the trade minister is dealing with the most important thing, as I was tasked to do yesterday, how to bring down the price of oil from cooking,” Jokowi said on Tuesday (7/12/2022) during a visit to Sukamandi Market, Subang Regency, West Java. . (my f)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/829531/12/zulhas-dapat-wejangan-dari-jokowi-diminta-fokus-antisipasi-krisis-1658128025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos