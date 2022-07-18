Photo of the day: Taiwanese democracy versus Chinese autocracy | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A meme pitting a cast of colorful characters striking flamboyant poses around President Tsai Ing-wen () with a calm Xi Jinping () maintaining great social distance with a handful of executives has gone viral on social networks. On Friday, July 15, Tsai posted a photo of herself smiling with eyes wide as she is flanked by designers Li Jheng-han () and Yu Wei () and members of the design team striking poses as they stood in front of a portrait of Sun Yat-sen (). Li and Yu were visiting Tsai as they became the first Taiwanese in history to win a Grammy Award in April for designing the artwork for the “Pakelang” album. The album was composed by Second Generation Falangao Singing Group and Chairman Crossover Big Band, who performed for Tsai at the Taipei Presidential Office that day. The photo of the designers and their wild gestures quickly went viral over the weekend.

Li, Yu, and members of the design team strike poses with Tsai. (Twitter, photo by Tsai Ing-wen) On Saturday, July 16, Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Wang Ting-yu () uploaded a meme to his Twitter feed with the simple caption “Another reason why Taiwan is not part of China…” The side left of the meme is labeled “Taiwan” and the date of the artists’ visit, July 15, 2022, can be seen above the photo of the designers and Tsai. On the right side of the meme it says “China” followed by the date July 1, 2022. Below is a photo of Xi taken by a photographer who is so far away that it needs to be zoomed in to show that he is. is Chinese President standing on a podium. Xi’s speech was delivered at a June 30 welcoming ceremony for the bullet train at West Kowloon station after arriving in the city by train, according to the Chinese state agency. mouth the Global Times. Xi was traveling to Hong Kong to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his handover from Britain to China, having completely crushed pro-democracy protests that have spread across the city from 2019 to 2020. A pleasure to meet #Taiwanis very first #Grammy winners, designers Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei, and the team behind the Pakelang album. This collaborative work celebrates the musical traditions of Taiwan’s indigenous communities and the beautiful landscapes that shaped them. pic.twitter.com/TyL3lfyWsR — Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 15, 2022 Another reason why Taiwan is not part of China… pic.twitter.com/dbC9cPGuAW — Wang Ting-yu, MP (@MPWangTingyu) July 16, 2022

