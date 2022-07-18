Channel 4 gives green light to Boris Johnson Landmark – Global Briefs – Deadline





Channel 4 gives the green light to Boris Johnson LandmarkJimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ producer 72 Films Channel 4 has spotlighted a historic documentary about disgraced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from prolific Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story producer 72 Movies. The indie got access to rare archival footage for Boris (working title) and spoke with those who know Johnson intimately to trace his story in four episodes, from his meteoric rise to power to the extraordinary events of his premiership to his downfall in the past fortnight. The series will also divulge how the seeds of the political rivalries still rife in British politics all began in the halls of Eton, where Johnson beat former Prime Minister David Cameron to the prestigious role of school captain. Johnson became British Prime Minister with a huge mandate to “get Brexit done” at the end of 2019, but resigned 10 days ago following several scandals and the resignation of more than 50 MPs. “However Boris Johnson’s political career ended, he did more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure,” said Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz. “This historical series will attempt to answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe he could escape the laws of political gravity.” Deadline revealed in April that 72 Films was making a similar documentary about Elon Musk. ITV sets target for working class UK network ITV has pledged to increase its number of working class employees to 33% by 2025, launch disability access passports and continue a range of diversity initiatives as that it unveil its report on the 2022 Diversity Acceleration Plan. The report details progress made so far two years from launch, as well as the next phase. The 33% socio-economic target is the first time ITV has such a target and comes as the the island of love the broadcaster publishes data on intersectionality for the first time, with working class representation currently at 30%. Other initiatives that will be extended until 2025 include Step Up 60, which gives people in mid-level positions from underrepresented backgrounds the chance to work on ITV shows. “We want to create and present content by, with and for everyone, connecting and reflecting modern audiences,” said Ade Rawcliffe, ITV Group’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “We have more to do to become an anti-racist and anti-capable organization. The structural inequalities we see in society and in the broadcast industry are also addressed by ITV and we strive to be part of the solution. ‘The Control Room’ From ‘Sherlock’ Producer Hartswood Sells Worldwide Following the premiere of season 1 last night, the BBC thriller The control room of sherlock producer Hartswood Films sold to several European territories as well as Australia and China. In Europe, the three-part thriller will air in the Netherlands on public broadcaster NPO, in Spain on Comunidad Film and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television, while Dazzler Media has acquired home entertainment rights in the UK and in Ireland. BBC Studios picked up Australia with ABC for the second window and Chinese streamer Pumpkin Film also acquired the show. Distributor All3Media International has secured the deals for the thriller, which premiered on BBC One last night to 3.2 million viewers. The Control room comes from BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather and follows Gabe, played by Agents of SHIELD Iain De Caestecker, who works as an emergency call manager for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate call for life or death from a woman who seems to know him.

