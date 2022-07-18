PM Modi urges MPs to hold debates with an open mind as Lok Sabha convenes for monsoon session





Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to hold intense debates with an open mind for a fruitful session, Lok Sabha convened for monsoon session on Monday but was adjourned after 20 minutes to ensure all MPs vote for the presidential election. underway for the election of the next President of India and will continue until 5 p.m.

This session is also important because the elections for the positions of President and Vice-President are taking place at this time. The vote (for the presidential election) takes place today. During this period, the new president and vice president will start guiding the nation, Modi said. There should be a dialogue in Parliament with an open mind, if necessary there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to think deeply and discuss, Prime Minister Modi added. In his usual remarks to the media on the day of the opening of the session, the Prime Minister said that Parliament works and makes the best decisions with the efforts of all and urged parliamentarians to take full advantage of this session. Three new members Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (Rampur), Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (Azamgarh) and Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol) were sworn in as MPs on the floor of the House while Simranjit Singh Mann (Sangrur) was sworn in as MPs Interior of the Lok Sabha President’s bedroom. Sources said Mann, who belongs to SAD (Amritsar), made a special request in this regard. Before adjourning the chamber until 2 p.m., Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to deceased former members of the House and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot dead during an election campaign earlier this month. . After the swearing-in, congressmen, who came prepared with banners about rising inflation, rose from their seats. Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue, but the President adjourned the proceedings until 2 p.m.

