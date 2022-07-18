Imran Khan calls for snap election after dominating Punjab poll





Imran Khan won a critical victory in by-elections in Pakistan’s most populous province, putting the former prime minister on course to force a snap general election just months after he was ousted.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, won 15 of 20 contested seats in Punjab as voters expressed fury at the skyrocketing cost of living.

The province, home to around 60% of Pakistan’s population of over 220 million, has long been considered the political stronghold of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif, a former prime minister.

Khan’s victory came less than four months after the former Pakistani cricket captain lost a vote of no confidence in what he claimed was a foreign-orchestrated coup.

It also came amid warnings from analysts that Pakistan risks following crisis-ridden Sri Lanka as the next emerging market to default on its foreign loan repayments.

On Monday, Khan renewed a call for snap elections before the summer of 2023, when they are due to take place. The only way forward from now is to hold free and fair elections under a credible PCE, Khan wrote on Twitter, referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Any other course will only lead to greater political uncertainty and more economic chaos.

Ali Zaidi, a senior PTI leader, called on Sharif to step down as prime minister. The question now is whether Prime Minister Sharif will resign first or will he have to go [be forced out]he said.

Analysts said the reversal in the by-election was prompted by Sharif’s introduction of painful belt-tightening measures needed to resume lending under a proposed $7 billion IMF program.

Last week, the Pakistani government and the IMF announced a staffing agreement that will release $1.2 billion for the country as it seeks to avoid a balance of payments crisis.

The result demonstrated the political cost of adopting painful measures at such a difficult time, said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a political commentator. I think it will be difficult for a leader to accept more pain for the people without also fearing the political cost.

Pakistan removed fuel subsidies as part of its negotiations with the IMF, which led to a sharp increase in prices. Sharif and other cabinet members attributed the costs to rising global energy and commodity prices driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Inflation hit 21.3% in June, its highest level in nearly 13 years, while central bank dollar reserves fell to $9.8 billion, the equivalent of five weeks of inflation. imports.

Krisjanis Krustins, an analyst at Fitch, wrote in a research note published on Monday that Pakistan faces significantly higher external financing needs this year, as do political volatility, a mixed policy response and tighter global conditions. limit the availability of funding.

Some ordinary Pakistanis hailed Khan’s victory. Never before have I been so happy to lose a Prime Minister as today. Shehbaz Sharif, go home, said Ikram Malik, a shopkeeper from Islamabad.

We want Imran Khan back. At least life wasn’t so expensive.

