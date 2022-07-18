Politics
Putin to visit Tehran to discuss Syrian war with Iran and Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the war in Syria with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.
Russia, Turkey and Iran have met in recent years to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process”.
All three nations are involved in the conflict, which has been going on for more than a decade in the Arab country.
While Russia and Iran support the regime in Damascus, Turkey supports the rebels.
Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.
Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilize the region”.
The Tehran summit will also allow Mr. Erdogan to have his first meeting with Mr. Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Turkey’s president has for months offered to meet with the Russian leader to try to help resolve heightened global tensions since the war began.
“The date of this summit is not a coincidence,” Russian analyst Vladimir Sotnikov told AFP.
“Turkey wants to conduct a ‘special operation’ in Syria just as Russia is setting up a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine,” he said.
Turkey has launched waves of attacks against Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Islamic State and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
Erdogan’s planned military offensive targets Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers terrorists, including the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which are a crucial part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that helped defeat ISIS in northern Syria.
Ankara fears that a strong Kurdish presence along its border with Syria could embolden the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats to mount a new incursion.
Sinan Ulgen, a visiting fellow at Carnegie Europe specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said Ankara wanted Moscow and Iran’s blessing before launching its operation.
“This is particularly important because the two potential target regions are under Russian control, and Turkey wants to be able to use the airspace (…) in order to minimize the risks,” he said.
Iran “also has an indirect presence in the region through the Shia militias it controls,” Ulgen said.
Eventually, Mr. Erdogan hopes to get “the green light” from Mr. Putin and Mr. Raisi, he added.
Russia has previously expressed hope that Turkey will “refrain” from launching an attack on Syria.
Iran, whose Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has visited Ankara and Damascus in recent weeks, also urged caution.
Late last month, Iran’s top diplomat told Ankara that “we understand that…perhaps a special operation might be needed.”
“Turkey’s security issues must be resolved comprehensively and permanently.”
A few days later, Mr. Amirabdollahian declared in Damascus that a Turkish military action in Syria “would be a destabilizing element in the region”.
Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces, urged Russia and Iran to restrain Turkey.
“We hope [the attacks] will not take place and that the Kurds (…) will not be abandoned during the talks between the great powers”, he declared.
The SDF has warned that an invasion from Ankara would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State in northeast Syria.
Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute said Iran and Russia “want to prevent another Turkish military campaign in Syria”.
“Iran is building a presence in and around Aleppo that concerns Turkey, and Russia is for all intents and purposes ceding ground to Iran throughout Syria,” he added.
For Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi, “new differences” have emerged between Russia, Iran and Turkey following the war in Ukraine.
This and an “uncertain future”, he said, mean the three leaders will try to “coordinate” their views on Syria to avoid further tensions.
Updated: July 18, 2022, 09:34
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2022/07/18/putin-to-visit-tehran-to-discuss-syrian-war-with-iran-and-turkey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Has transit innovation been an obstacle? –Water surface July 18, 2022
- UK heat wave calls for ’emergency holidays’ July 18, 2022
- Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi ad, Karan Johar reacts July 18, 2022
- Weekend Closing: Eau Claire’s Strand Joins Ohio State Men’s Hockey Program as an Assistant | Sport July 18, 2022
- Haleons listing shows London Stock Exchange woes July 18, 2022