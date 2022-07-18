Putin to visit Tehran to discuss Syrian war with Iran and Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the war in Syria with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have met in recent years to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process”.

All three nations are involved in the conflict, which has been going on for more than a decade in the Arab country.

While Russia and Iran support the regime in Damascus, Turkey supports the rebels.

Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.

Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilize the region”.

The Tehran summit will also allow Mr. Erdogan to have his first meeting with Mr. Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Turkey’s president has for months offered to meet with the Russian leader to try to help resolve heightened global tensions since the war began.

“The date of this summit is not a coincidence,” Russian analyst Vladimir Sotnikov told AFP.

“Turkey wants to conduct a ‘special operation’ in Syria just as Russia is setting up a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine,” he said.

Turkey has launched waves of attacks against Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Islamic State and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Erdogan’s planned military offensive targets Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers terrorists, including the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which are a crucial part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that helped defeat ISIS in northern Syria.

Ankara fears that a strong Kurdish presence along its border with Syria could embolden the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats to mount a new incursion.

Sinan Ulgen, a visiting fellow at Carnegie Europe specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said Ankara wanted Moscow and Iran’s blessing before launching its operation.

“This is particularly important because the two potential target regions are under Russian control, and Turkey wants to be able to use the airspace (…) in order to minimize the risks,” he said.

Iran “also has an indirect presence in the region through the Shia militias it controls,” Ulgen said.

Eventually, Mr. Erdogan hopes to get “the green light” from Mr. Putin and Mr. Raisi, he added.

Russia has previously expressed hope that Turkey will “refrain” from launching an attack on Syria.

Iran, whose Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has visited Ankara and Damascus in recent weeks, also urged caution.

Late last month, Iran’s top diplomat told Ankara that “we understand that…perhaps a special operation might be needed.”

“Turkey’s security issues must be resolved comprehensively and permanently.”

A few days later, Mr. Amirabdollahian declared in Damascus that a Turkish military action in Syria “would be a destabilizing element in the region”.

Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces, urged Russia and Iran to restrain Turkey.

“We hope [the attacks] will not take place and that the Kurds (…) will not be abandoned during the talks between the great powers”, he declared.

Children gather outside their tents at al-Hol camp, home to families of Islamic State group operatives, in Syria’s Hasakeh province. Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Wednesday January 26, 2022 that they had taken control of the last section of a prison controlled by Islamic State militants, putting end to a week of onslaught by extremists. Militants had used detained children as human shields, slowing efforts to take over the facility in the northeastern city of Hassakeh. AP Photo

The SDF has warned that an invasion from Ankara would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State in northeast Syria.

Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute said Iran and Russia “want to prevent another Turkish military campaign in Syria”.

“Iran is building a presence in and around Aleppo that concerns Turkey, and Russia is for all intents and purposes ceding ground to Iran throughout Syria,” he added.

For Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi, “new differences” have emerged between Russia, Iran and Turkey following the war in Ukraine.

This and an “uncertain future”, he said, mean the three leaders will try to “coordinate” their views on Syria to avoid further tensions.

Updated: July 18, 2022, 09:34