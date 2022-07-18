UK heat wave: Boris Johnson told to ‘show up for work’ as he is set to miss third COBRA meeting | Political news

Labor has called on Boris Johnson to ‘show up for work’ after the Prime Minister missed two COBRA meetings on the heatwave and is expected to be absent from a third briefing today.

Shadow Communities Secretary Lisa Nandy said the prime minister had “clearly timed” since announcing his resignation, adding: “And so have many of his ministers in his government.”

The labor minister said all members of government should ‘show up for work’ when asked what other ministers could do to help people as the country is set to record fierce temperatures in the past 48 next hours.

She also suggested there should be a dedicated minister appointed to coordinate emergency responses to incidents like this.

His comments came after Mr Johnson missed the second COBRA meeting on the Heat wave Saturday, which was chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Kit Malthouse.

A source told Sky News Mr Johnson was hosting his farewell party at the Prime Minister’s estate This weekend.

Official invitations were sent out earlier this week to the event being held at Checkers, the Prime Ministers’ official campaign residence, based in Buckinghamshire.

A Tory source told Sky News: “The invitation comes from Mr and Mrs Johnson.

“It’s their farewell party at Checkers this weekend. Partners and kids are all invited.”

Number 10 confirmed that the Prime Minister will also not attend a COBRA meeting on the heat wave on Monday, which has been declared a national emergency.

A Number 10 source said Mr Johnson had been in contact with relevant ministers all weekend.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has accused Mr Johnson of being ‘missing in action again’ as he ‘prepares to party while Britain boils’.

Ms Rayner said: “Boris Johnson is missing in action again. He’s gone back to his old tricks of skipping important COBRA meetings.”

But when asked about Mr Johnson’s absence this morning, Mr Malthouse defended the Prime Minister and said he was ‘right in the face’ of the situation.

“It’s my job to chair COBRA meetings. I briefed him personally yesterday morning around 8am.”

Mr Malthouse then saw aerial footage of Mr Johnson with his guests at Checkers on Sunday.

He replied that it was “completely unfair” to suggest the prime minister was dodging important meetings because he would soon be leaving his post.

On Mr Johnson’s departure, a Number 10 spokesperson said: ‘As this is irrelevant to Government business, there is nothing to add.’

The event is believed to have been private and no taxpayer dollars were used to fund it at Grace and Favor Estate.

Checkers has been the official country residence of British prime ministers since 1921 after the estate was given to the nation by Sir Arthur Lee.

The 16th century Grade I mansion is owned by the Checkers Trust and has an indoor swimming pool and hundreds of acres of gardens.

Mr Johnson’s farewell party took place as Tory leadership race continueswith five deputies still in the running.

They will be narrowed down to two candidates by the end of this week and then compete in roundups over the summer before Conservative Party members vote on who will replace Mr Johnson by September 5.