CGTN: Xinjiang, hub of Belt and Road cooperation





BEIJING, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is China bridge to Central Asiathe Middle East and Europedue to its strategic location as the country’s westernmost border. It plays an essential role in the China-the proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a framework of trade networks and infrastructure linking Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Roads. During his visit to Xinjiang from Tuesday to Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the multi-ethnic region a “hub” of Belt and Road cooperation. Xinjiang has moved from a relatively closed hinterland to the forefront of opening up, the president told staff at the Urumqi International Port Area on Tuesday afternoon, as the country pushes for expansion of opening up, the development of western regions and the joint efforts to build the Belt and Road. President Xi stressed advancing the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt Core Zone – the “belt” component of the BRI – and integrating the regional opening-up strategy of Xinjiang in the country’s overall western development plan. Gateways In the international land port area, Xi checked the operations of China-Europe Railway Express (Urumqi), Alashankou Port and Horgos Port, all of which are important gateways for cross-border trade. Horgos, which literally translates to “a place where caravans pass”, was once a trading post along the northern route of the ancient Silk Road. In 2016, the port launched the China–Europe freight train service and has since seen a steady increase in the number of trains passing through it. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of China–Europe freight trains entering and leaving through the port of Horgos exceeded 4,720 in 2020, an increase of 43% compared to the total in 2019. According to local customs officials, the services of the China–Europe The freight train has been favored by an increasing number of companies during the pandemic thanks to its low prices, high transport capacity, high stability and connectivity. Alashankou Port, also known as Alataw Pass, is China nearest rail port Europe. In January 2020cross-border e-commerce has been launched in the inland port, and products such as toys, digital goods and domestically produced clothes have been shipped to Europe since. Inland Port Customs data shows that more than 57 million cross-border e-commerce parcels worth more than 1 billion yuan (on 160 million US dollars) are exported via the port from January 2020. During his inspection, Xi also stressed the importance of innovating the system for an open economy, building major corridors, making better use of domestic and international markets and resources, and serving and supporting each other. actively integrate into the new development model. China presented the Western Development Strategy in 1999, and since then the western regions of the country have made remarkable progress. The acceleration of GDP growth in the west China suggested a narrowing of the development gap between the east and west of the country. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-16/Xinjiang-a-hub-in-Belt-and-Road-cooperation-1bHN4QKUUgw/index.html

