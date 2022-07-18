Monsoon session of Parliament – Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges MPs to make the monsoon session of Parliament as productive as possible





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs to make the monsoon session of parliament as productive as possible and called for debate, critique and analysis for positive input into policies and decisions. Speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the monsoon session, Modi said parliament was functioning and making the best decisions with everyone’s ‘prayaas’ (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to take full advantage of this session in the national interest.

“We always consider the House as an effective means of dialogue, a place of pilgrimage. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if necessary, there are also criticisms and by a very good analysis things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions,” the Prime Minister said. He urged all MPs to engage in careful reflection and discussion and to make the House as productive and fruitful as possible. “For this, everyone’s contribution is needed. Democracy works with everyone’s ‘prayaas’ (efforts), the House works with everyone’s ‘prayaas’, the House makes the best decisions with everyone’s ‘prayaas’. And so, to enhance the dignity of the House, while in the discharge of our duties, we should make the most of this session for the national interest,” Modi said. He urged MPs to remember every moment of those who spent their youth, their lives for freedom and those who embraced martyrdom for it. “With their dreams in mind, and when August 15 is ahead of us, then the House should be used in the most positive way. That is my request,” Modi said. In a lighter vein, the prime minister also said that in Delhi the rains had started but the heat outside was not abating and wondered if the heat would abate inside the parliament building. “This period is very important. It is the period of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. August 15th has a special meaning and for the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate its centenary, so how is our 25-year journey , how quickly we move forward, how many new heights we reach, this is a time to make such resolutions,” Modi said. “By giving direction to the country by devoting themselves to these resolutions, by ensuring that the House leads the country, all members of the House are instrumental in bringing new energy to the nation. In this sense, this session is also very important,” he said. said. This session is also important because elections for the posts of president and vice-president are underway, he said. During this period, the new president and vice president will start guiding the nation, Modi said. The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday and subject to government business requirements, will end on August 12.

