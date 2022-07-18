Xi Jingping’s visit to Xinjiang

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an unexpected visit to Xinjiang. He visited the capital Urumqi.

Xi’s visit was only his second in eight years to the region where Chinese authorities have stepped up their crackdown on Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities since 2017, detaining up to 1.8 million people in camps. internment.

China faces allegations of serious human rights violations, torture and forced labor, as well as the eradication of linguistic, cultural and religious traditions.

China is pursuing a policy of sinicization in Xinjiang. He was accused of perpetrating genocide against the Uyghur population of Xinjiang, as well as using the local Muslim population as a source of slave labor.

Sometime before the Xinjiang trip, Xi visited Hong Kong. It appears that ahead of this year’s Communist Party Congress, Xi is projecting himself as China’s successful leader in “restoring order” to China’s troubled territories, where the Han are not in the majority.

According to a report from TimeXi’s four-day visit which ended on Friday concentrate on “the projection that Xinjiang had become united and stable under his leadership”.

After his last visit, Xi instituted drastic policies including widespread arrests, surveillance, indoctrination and labor transfers to pressure Uyghur regions and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups to ‘they identify as members of a Chinese nation loyal to the Communist Party.

Reports by rights groups and the media documenting widespread abuse and repression in the XUAR have led the United States to declare that the Chinese government’s action amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity.

The United States even banned the import of Xinjiang manufactures into the United States.

Xi’s visit may be a signal to the international community that criticism does not bother the CCP and that policies aimed at sinicizing Xinjiang will continue.

Each ethnic group in Xinjiang is an inseparable member of the great family of the Chinese nation. We should especially cherish the excellent conditions of stability and unity, Xi said.

During the visit, Xi stressed that Islam in China should be Chinese-oriented.

Xi’s visit has raised concerns among many rights groups about what lies ahead in Xinjiang.

A Munich-based World Uyghur Congress (WUC) noted that the last time the Chinese leader visited the region “he laid out the system believed to be responsible for the ongoing Uyghur genocide.”

“It means even darker days are coming for Uyghurs. The international community cannot turn a blind eye to this,” said WUC President Dolkun Isa.

They have provided security and stability, and they are well on their way to achieving their longer term goal, which is cultural assimilation,” Michael Clarke told the Time. Clarke is a senior researcher at the Australian Defense College’s Center for Defense Research, which studies Xinjiang.

Relations between Uighurs and Han have been strained since the CCP took control of Xinjiang in 1949. Currently, of Xinjiang’s 26 million people, Uighurs make up 42 percent and Han 24 percent.

The Uyghurs are a Turkish group. Their language, culture and Muslim heritage are quite similar to those of other Central Asian nationalities.

During Xi’s last visit to Xinjiang in 2014, Uighur militants stabbed a train station in southwest China, killing 31 people.

On the last day of his visit, militants detonated a bomb in Urumqi, killing a bystander and injuring dozens of others.

This event to redouble control over Xinjiang.

Xi ordered the Chinese state to start a full fight against terrorism, infiltration and separatism. “Absolutely no mercy,” he said, according to leaked internal documents.

As part of this political goal set by Xi, the authorities placed the region under

Many things have changed now. Xi was Uighur and Han residents as he traveled by bus; spoken at the main university in the region; and cultivated by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

There was no bomb explosion or terrorist incident.

Xi is expected to begin a third five-year term as party general secretary at this year’s Communist Party Congress.

Thanks to China’s emergence as a great power, very few Islamic countries have come to the defense of the Uyghurs. Turkey is the only notable exception.