Prime Minister Modi and Manmohan Singh voted in presidential elections





As many as 350 voters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, cast their ballots in the first hour and a half of presidential polls, sources said on Monday. Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is up against common opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha began on Monday morning with Prime Minister Modi being the first to vote. The voting process would end at 5 p.m. Voting was also underway in various state assemblies for the presidential ballot and early state voters included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra Chief Minister , Eknath Shinde, Assistant Deputy Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. . Also Read – Venkaiah Naidu urges MPs to be ‘different and better’ Nearly 4,800 MPs and elected MPs are eligible to vote in elections, but appointed MPs and MPs and members of legislative councils are not. In addition to room number 63 on the first floor of the Parliament, which has been converted into a polling station, voting takes place simultaneously in various state assemblies. In the nation’s capital, voting is also underway in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on July 21. The secret ballot system is followed in the presidential election, and parties cannot assign whips to their MPs and deputies in regards to voting. Also Read – It’s Draupadi Murmu vs. Yashwant Sinha as MPs and MLAs Vote to Elect New President The value of an MP’s vote dropped from 708 to 700 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of a deputy’s vote varies by state. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of each MP’s vote stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of the vote per MP is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram. In accordance with the system of proportional representation by single transferable vote, each voter can mark as many preferences as there are candidates running. These preferences for candidates should be marked by the voter, by placing the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the candidates’ names, in order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot. According to the guidelines of the electoral commission, while MPs will receive a green-colored ballot, MPs will receive a pink ballot to vote. Distinct colors help the returning officer determine the value of each MP’s and MP’s vote. Seeking to maintain the secrecy of the vote, the EC released a specially designed pen with purple ink for voters to mark their ballots in the presidential ballot.

