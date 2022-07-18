As his war against Ukraine rages, Russia’s Putin is about to visit Iran | Russo-Ukrainian War

Tehran, Iran Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday.

The meeting, which will include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take place in Astana’s trilateral format aimed at resolving differences in Syria, but there is much more at stake as war rages in Ukraine.

The leaders and their delegations are also expected to hold bilateral meetings, where issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers could be discussed.

Here are six things you need to know:

What is the situation in Syria?

The Tehran summit comes as tensions simmer with Turkey on one side of an argument, and Russia and Iran on the other. On June 1, Turkey announced that it would soon launch a new military operation in at least two towns in northern Syria to target what it calls terrorist Kurdish armed groups.

Russia and Iran are the two biggest backers of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has held power throughout his country’s civil war, which began more than 10 years ago.

As Erdogan spoke of establishing a 30 km (18.5 mile) safe zone by clearing the two cities of Tal Rifaat and Manbij, Moscow and Tehran called on Ankara to refrain from further attacks.

Washington also opposes Ankara’s planned move.

Recently, Erdogan has tested his influence in NATO to try to strengthen his position on Kurdish fighters in Syria.

At the end of June, he finally dropped his opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance after the Nordic countries agreed to stop supporting Kurdish armed groups and extradite dozens of people whom the Turkey considers terrorists.

Separately, earlier this month, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to extend cross-border aid deliveries to people in Syria by another year, forcing a compromise involving an extension. six months.

What is the position of Turkey and Iran on Ukraine?

It is a rare foreign trip for Putin, who in February launched a special operation with the stated aim of demilitarizing neighboring Ukraine and thwarting NATO ambitions of Kyiv.

Erdogan played a delicate balancing act during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Turkey, which has expressed support for Ukraine while opposing the reach of Western sanctions against Russia, has tried to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in a bid to reach a ceasefire agreement. fire.

But at the same time, he sold his Bayraktar combat drones to Ukraine, which were used in the war, angering Russia. Turkey also opposed Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ankara, however, has forged strong ties with Russia in energy, defense and trade in recent years while also relying on Russian tourists.

Meanwhile, Iran refused to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and blamed NATO expansion for the conflict, but opposed the war and called to dialogue to stop the fighting.

He also repeatedly relayed messages between Ukraine and Russia.

Does Iran want to sell drones to Russia?

Putin’s visit comes after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed last week that Iran wanted to sell hundreds of armed drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

CNN reported that a Russian delegation visited an airbase in central Iran at least twice in the past month, where they saw a display of two models of Iranian weapons-capable drones.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the matter, but Tehran has explicitly denied the accusation, saying it will not help either side of the conflict militarily because it wants the war to end.

Giorgio Cafiero, director of the Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical risk consultancy Gulf State Analytics, said it would be unprecedented if Iran exported so many drones, and that the US claim should be viewed with a degree healthy skepticism.

Iran lacks experience in exporting so many drones to another state, which should also lead to questioning the validity of Sullivan’s claim, he told Al Jazeera.

Are tensions between the United States and Iran still high?

The Iran summit comes days after US President Joe Biden wrapped up his Middle East tour, during which he visited Iran’s arch-enemy Israel and its rival, Israel. Saudi Arabia, provoking negative reactions from Tehran.

It is important to interpret Putin and Erdogan’s trip to Iran in the context of an increased bifurcation between East and West after the war in Ukraine, according to Cafiero.

As the war rages and the Russian economy is hit by Western sanctions, Moscow is seeking to strengthen its ties with non-Western countries that do not support the measures, he said.

A strong message is being sent to Washington about the desire of Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to work together without the policies, positions and programs of the United States being imposed on them.

There is also the issue of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal of which Russia is a member. During Bidens’ trip, the United States, Israel and some Middle Eastern leaders stressed their goal that Iran never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Tehran insists it will never seek a bomb, but its indirect talks to reinstate the deal Washington unilaterally abandoned in 2018 have stalled for months over disagreements over sanctions the United States must face. get up.

What else could be discussed at the summit?

The three leaders are expected to hold important bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Nur-Sultan talks.

In addition to the safe export of grain from Ukraine, Putin and Erdogan could discuss energy, trade and other ways to improve relations.

Iran, meanwhile, wants to sign 20-year cooperation agreements with the two countries and has made proposals in recent months.

As Iran’s economy suffers from harsh sanctions from Washington, the Iranian president has focused on a regional diplomacy initiative to counter the effects.

Iran also wants to boost trade with Russia and Turkey, and officials have discussed the use of national currencies with Moscow.

Russia and Iran have similar import and export demands, both export similar products, which partly explains why Moscow has a much bigger economic relationship with Turkey than Iran, Nicole said. Grajewski, a researcher in the international security program at the Belfer Center for Science. and International Affairs.

She told Al Jazeera that while Russian companies are willing to expose themselves to secondary US sanctions, Moscow is looking to increase domestic production after the war, which would mean it would be less inclined to import certain Iranian products.

Grajewski said Putin and Raisi are unlikely to finalize the 20-year deal during this visit, but there appears to be greater momentum to strengthen ties than in previous decades.