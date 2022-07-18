Jokowi endorses red palm oil factory proposal, what’s the point?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo chaired a limited meeting regarding the management of palm oil derivatives at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (18/7/2022). In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki, said he wanted to develop red palm oil (RPO) and a mini oil factory. of raw palm (CPO). Teten explained that this is a downstream program for palm oil products and is a solution to guarantee the selling price of fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) unstable farmers. “It is a solution for farmers who have been very dependent on selling their FFBs to industry, while the cooking oil industry is concentrated in Java, so farmers sometimes find it difficult to sell FFBs where the price is low because they don’t have the technology to process their palm oil into CPO and edible oil,” Teten said after the meeting. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content According to Teten, President Joko Widodo approved this cooperative red edible oil processing program. In the future, the processing plant will absorb 35% of the palm oil produced by independent smallholders. He also claims that red cooking oil is much cheaper and healthier than clear cooking oil. See lots of vitamin A content and because the processing process is simpler than clear cooking oil. “The cost of production to sell this palm is a minimum of one thousand hectares, yes, we aim to produce 10 tons per day, we need about 50 tons of palm oil per day or 1,000 hectares. So for each thousand hectares there will be this, this factory,” he said. Teten explained that there are currently several oil palm grower cooperatives that own this red cooking oil processing plant. Like in North Sumatra, Riau, Bengkulu, West Kalimantan and South Kalimantan. “But the president wants there to be pilots (trials) because the market for red edible oil is not yet formed,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Minister Jokowi gets tough on Migor, Entrepreneurs Open Voice! (dce)



