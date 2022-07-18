The increasingly fierce race to replace Boris Johnson is set to tighten





Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to CEOs as he attends the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain July 18, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Another candidate will be eliminated

Increasingly ugly race to replace Johnson

Will the race leave the party divided? LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – Another leadership hopeful will be knocked out of the race to become Britain’s next prime minister on Monday, leaving four candidates remaining in what has become an acrimonious and contentious contest to replace Boris Johnson. Since Johnson announced he would step down earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many members of his ruling Conservative Party, the race to replace him has taken an ugly turn with several candidates who turned the fire on the frontrunner, former finance minister Rishi Sunak. He has been criticized on everything from his record in government to his wife’s wealth by those vying to qualify for a runoff between the last two candidates, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, a young trade minister and former defense minister. minister, his most likely adversaries. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The race has centered on promises or non-commitments to cut taxes, at a time when Britain’s economy is plagued by runaway inflation, high debt and weak growth that have left people with the tightest strain on their finances in decades. During a televised debate on Sunday, the five candidates, including former equality minister Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, attacked each other on their files. Read more “It is inevitable that the debate will get increasingly heated. After all, there is a lot at stake,” former Conservative cabinet minister David Jones told Reuters. “But the nature of the Conservative Party is to have vigorous debate and then coalesce once a new leader is chosen. I have no doubt the same will happen on this occasion.” The ruling Conservative Party’s 358 lawmakers will narrow the field to the bottom two this week, staging votes that will eject the candidate with the fewest votes each time. The results of Monday’s vote will be announced at 7:00 p.m. GMT. The party’s 200,000 members will then select the winner, who will become Britain’s fourth new prime minister in six years. Sunak still holds the most votes among Tory lawmakers, but Truss is catching up and Mordaunt is trying to revive her campaign which took off early on making her the bookmakers’ initial favorite but has stalled somewhat against media-unfriendly briefings. Truss took aim at Sunak on Sunday accusing him of raising taxes to “the highest level in 70 years” and stifling economic growth. Sunak countered that Truss’ tax cuts were more socialist than conservative. Truss’s campaign tried to buttress their argument by citing a report by CEBR, The Center for Economic and Business Research, a private sector think tank, showing there was more room for maneuver through tax revenues. higher. “Liz (Truss) is the only candidate for Prime Minister with a clear plan to shake up the economy and help hard-working families. Now is not the time to pretend nothing is on the table. ‘economy,” a spokesperson for Truss said. “CEBR’s analysis shows there is money for tax cuts while reducing debt.” But Citi said in a note that “Truss’ policy platform still poses the greatest risk from an economic perspective in our view with an unseemly combination of procyclical tax cuts and institutional disruption.” Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

