Sanitation worker carries photo frames of PM Modi and CM Yogi in garbage cart and loses his job





A Uttar Pradesh sanitation worker has lost his job after he was found carrying framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart. Officials said the services of sanitation worker Bobby, who was stationed in the Generalganj area of ​​Mathura, were cut off after the incident came to light on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Videos posted on social media showed him carrying pictures of Modi and Adityanath in his wheelbarrow. A contract worker from UP’s Mathura Nagar Nigam has been fired after he was found carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand-held garbage cart. pic.twitter.com/Jg2x3LW3Mk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 17, 2022 ALSO READ: India Presidential Election Process 2022 How President of India is Elected Here (abplive.com) One of the videos showed people asking Bobby about the photos with the trash in his wheelbarrow. The sanitation worker replied that he found them lying in a street and was just carrying out his task. Some people recovered the two frames of the trolley. There was also a third photo but it didn’t seem to be in good condition. This was all captured on a mobile camera and the footage eventually surfaced on social media. A video also showed a person cleaning up the photos, which another person identified as someone from Alwar, Rajasthan, whom she kept in her car to take with her. “Contract Sanitation Worker Bobby has been found lax in his work and his services have been terminated,” the PTI quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari as saying. Bobby, meanwhile, said he was only doing his job picking up trash from the streets. He said it was not his mistake that the portraits of the PM and UP CM were thrown on the road. “Before taking any action, at least what actually happened, in reality, should be taken into account and it should have been determined whether I was at fault or not,” he said in the report of the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/states/up-uk/up-sanitation-worker-carries-photo-frames-of-pm-modi-cm-yogi-in-garbage-cart-loses-job-1543020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos