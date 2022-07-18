Donald Trump plans early start of White House race in 2024





He threatens to make American politics cringe again.

After pushing to overturn the 2020 election results, former President Donald Trump is exiled from social media, despised by parts of the Republican Party and hurt by recent congressional testimony that included vivid descriptions of his volcanic rages at the White House.

None of this seems likely to prevent him from running for president again in 2024.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in Anchorage, Ak. on July 9, 2022. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

He recently laid the groundwork for an extraordinarily early campaign launch, which could freeze parts of the GOP presidential field but could also frustrate his own party as he seeks to recover from the lick he took in 2020.

In an interview with New York magazine published Thursday, Trump said he was weighing when to officially enter the race, but had determined he would enter the campaign at some point.

I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after, Trump, 76, told the magazine, apparently referring to the November midterms. I just think that there are certain assets to be made before.

Trump said he thought other potential Republican candidates would be scared off by his announcement. Reports on the likelihood of a premature Trump launch have varied, though some have put the odds as high.

Candidates for the White House typically declare their candidacies within a year of Election Day. But a summer entry could pay off for a politician inclined to put himself before his party.

There are a number of other candidates circling here, said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist from Kentucky. Entering the race puts everyone on the hot seat.

[ Trump: My big decision about another presidential bid will happen between Labor Day and midterm elections ]

Trump’s main potential challengers include his vice president, Mike Pence; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Trump’s reluctance to accept the 2020 results after President Biden defeated him by 74 electoral votes and more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote and his role in inspiring the Jan. 6 attack against the Capitol have weakened his already fragile position among many Americans.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers brief remarks during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

And some Republicans see Trump as a destabilizing force who could upend their medium-term plans to take over the House and Senate.

If the former president were to make some kind of announcement ahead of the midterm elections this fall, it would be incredibly distracting and unsettling for so many important races, said New Jersey Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci. It would be completely selfish.

Palatucci blames Trump for Republican losses in two Georgia Senate races in January 2021 that cost the party control of the chamber. The former president must find a way to be constructive for the party, he said. So far he has only found one way to harm.

A Trump spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

Parties have consistently performed well in midterm elections after losing the White House, and Bidens’ inability to rein in inflation undermined his approval rating and strengthened the GOP hand.

But after a Trump-turned Supreme Court erased the half-century-old constitutional right to abortion three weeks ago, liberals seem increasingly excited about the midterm elections. And an entry from Trump would allow Democrats to target a favored antagonist.

A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted this month found that 41% of voters wanted Democrats to retain control of Congress, while 40% supported a Republican takeover.

FiveThirtyEight, a poll aggregator, still gives Republicans an 87% chance of winning the House. But that equates the Senate to a toss after Democrats’ surge since the spring.

Jay Townsend, a New York political consultant who advises candidates from both parties, said Trump will make Republicans work a lot harder midterm.

He’s going to be a distraction for the candidates, Townsend said. As soon as it enters a room, it sucks in all the oxygen from the air.

Townsend argued that Trump would face a tough road in the primary even if he started early, saying the businessman who lost the popular vote in the last two presidential elections would scare no one and that it was badly damaged.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, gave devastating testimony to the House panel investigating Jan. 6 last month. She described Trump smashing a china dish during a White House tantrum and said he tried to loosen security checks at his Jan. 6 rally. before the attack on the Capitol.

In March, a federal judge in California ruled that Trump’s efforts to overturn his presidential election defeat likely constituted a crime. And on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, accused Trump of phoning a witness as part of the House investigation, raising questions about witness tampering.

Doug Heye, a consultant and former communications director for the Republican National Committee, said Trump’s headlines are terrible, his relevance is declining and other Republicans are winning.

Still, opinion polls show Trump dominating the hypothetical GOP field and suggest a rematch between him and Biden could leave voters in both parties biting their nails. The Siena survey showed Biden ahead of Trump by 3 percentage points.

Biden, 79, and under mounting pressure from Democrats to pass the torch in 2024, is publicly considering running for office. He said he would be very lucky to face Trump again, a position that may find support from both sides of the aisle.

The best-case scenario for Republican medium-term strategy is to stay fully focused on Biden, inflation, the cost of gas, Jennings said, adding Republicans could face some paradox in 2024.

I think Trump is the least likely Republican to win the White House, Jennings said. He is the most likely Republican to be the nominee.

