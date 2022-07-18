Government continues to anticipate Covid-19 subvariance





The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing and even a number of countries are experiencing an increase in daily cases, including Indonesia. For this reason, the government continues to monitor and anticipate the spread of the Covid-19, BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant, even though the pandemic situation in Indonesia is still at level 1 of the standard of the World Health Organization (WHO). . This was conveyed by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto in his press release following a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, July 18, 2022. “The government continues to anticipate the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. The community transmission rate is 85 people per 100,000. So according to the WHO level, we are still at level 1 because the standard is 20 per 100,000. From a relatively sloping effective reproduction rate, during last 3 weeks from 1.27 it dropped to 1.26 and 1.24 and all islands were still above 1. For outside Java-Bali, Sumatra was at 1.29. NTT, Kalimantan, Sulawesi at 1:18 a.m., Maluku at 1:08 a.m.,” Airlangga said. Airlangga continued, the highest number of cases are currently occurring in Java-Bali, which accounts for almost 95% of cases. Meanwhile, areas outside of Java-Bali are still relatively low and sloping. “The assets are still in North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Sumatra, South Sulawesi and Central Kalimantan. Then outside of Java-Bali, community transmission which started to increase was in Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan, and others of 385 regencies/cities are still at level 1, both BOR and isolation are still at an adequate level,” he said. added. Regarding immunization achievements, Airlangga explained that the areas that were still below 70% for the first dose were West Papua and Papua. Meanwhile, for the second dose, 10 provinces were still below 70%, and for the third dose, 28 provinces were still below 28%. “Based on the assessment results, all PPKM outside of Java-Bali is still at Level 1 as we decided until the end of this month and Level 2 only in Sorong, West Papua “, did he declare. On the same occasion, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin added that the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants have the ability to penetrate or avoid vaccination. (vaccination avoidance). The sub-variant is believed to be able to penetrate vaccination two to three times more effectively than the Omicron BA.1 variant, so the possibility of the community being infected is higher even if the person has been vaccinated. “But we also inform the President that the protection of hospital admission, hospitalization and Fatality it is still high, so people are recommended to hurry boosted because even if there is a possibility of being touched but booster it is proven that it can prevent us from going to the hospital. Even if they enter the hospital, the death rate will be very low,” he explained. “We also informed the President that there is a new variant called BA.2.75 which is now circulating in India and has entered 15 countries. This also entered Indonesia, one is in Bali due to foreign arrivals, two are in Jakarta which is most likely local transmission, we are looking for the source from where,” Budi said.

