Rusty Bowers quits supporting ‘tyrannical’ Trump in 2024





Rusty Bowers recently testified about the pressure campaign he faced from Trump after the 2020 election. But the AZ GOP House chairman later drew attention for saying he would still support Trump in 2024. He told Insider he believes Trump has engaged in “tyrannical” behavior and would prefer someone else. Loading Something is loading.

PHOENIX, Ariz. Russell “Rusty” Bowers, the Republican Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, is still controlling the damage after telling The Associated Press that he would vote for former President Donald Trump again despite his testimony before the House committee on January 6 that Trump illegally attempted to nullify the 2020 election.

Bowers addressed the issue, which he called “the magic question,” during an interview with Insider on Friday that largely focused on his contentious primary race for a state senate seat in his hometown of Mesa.

“Any indication that I have overriding and powerful support for Mr. Trump would just be wrong,” Bowers said. “I’m looking for a good candidate. And I hope we can certainly provide one, otherwise it’s going to be a difficult thing.”

Bowers also said he thought Trump behaved like a bully.

“I think a lot of what he’s done has been tyrannical, especially lately,” Bowers told Insider. “I think there are elements of tyranny that anyone can practice any day, and I feel like I’ve seen lots and lots of bullying and name-calling.”

In late June, Bowers testified alongside Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy, Gabriel Sterling, in a hearing focused on Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to rescind the results of the 2020 elections.

During the public hearing, Bowers detailed the campaign of intense pressure he faced from Trump and his allies to reconvene the Arizona House after the election to decertify voters in his state. who had been elected to then President-elect Joe Biden. That campaign included months of harassment from Trump supporters at his home, where his daughter had a terminal illness from which she died in January 2021.

“We have several groups that came by and they had truckloads of video boards with videos of me proclaiming myself a pedophile, a pervert and a corrupt politician,” Bowers said during the hearing.

Bowers testified alongside Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling before the January 6 Committee on June 21, 2022. Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

But before the hearing, he told the AP he would still support Trump in 2024 if he were the party’s presidential nominee, saying Trump’s tenure before the COVID-19 pandemic had been “so good for the country”. The remarks sparked a series of opinion pieces expressing shock at how Bowers could have endured what he did and still support the former president.

By the time Bowers spoke to Insider, he had already attempted to clarify the remarks, telling Deseret News that he was “not inclined” to support Trump in 2024, while complaining that he had been “framed ” by the question.

He told Insider on Friday that he would prefer an alternative to Trump, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former Vice President Mike Pence.

“DeSantis has part of the Trump personality, but he has character,” Bowers said. “Mr. Pence. My family is very impressed with Mr. Pence.”

“Pence, DeSantis, that level of person I think would be great as a candidate,” he added.

A view from Pass Mountain in Mesa, Arizona. Bryan Metzger/Insider

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that 25% of GOP voters would support DeSantis over Trump in 2024, while 6% indicated support for Pence.

But Bowers also praised the former president in his interview with Insider, capturing the complexity of his views on Trump.

“At the same time, as I said, the regulatory environment that he’s handed over to other people has become fantastic,” Bowers said. “The EPA has been streamlined and more functional and has done a better job, the Abraham Accords in the Middle East any of them. Others haven’t accomplished as much.”

Limited time in the State House, Bowers is now a candidate for the state Senate, where he previously served from 1997 to 2003. He faces former state senator David Farnsworth, who was endorsed by Trump in following Bowers’ testimony in Washington in August. 2 primaries.

