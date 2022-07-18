Imran Khan calls for new general election in Pakistan after impressive show in Punjab by-party polls – Reuters





By PTI

LAHORE: Imran Khan has demanded new general elections in Pakistan after his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf routed the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party in crucial Punjab assembly by-votes, dealing a blow hard on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose son Hamza Shehbaz is ready to lose his post as chief minister.

The election of the chief minister will take place on July 22 by order of the Supreme Court and the joint PTI-PMLQ candidate, Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, is expected to be the new chief minister of the politically crucial province of Punjab.

According to unofficial results so far, the PTI has won 15 seats while Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has only four. An independent candidate also won.

PTI chairman Khan in a tweet on Sunday thanked party workers and voters in Punjab for defeating, what he called, not just the PML-N candidates, but the whole of state apparatus, particularly police harassment and Pakistan’s “totally biased” electoral commission.

He also thanked PTI allies PML-Q, Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

“The only way forward from here is to hold free and fair elections under a credible ECP. Any other way will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos,” said Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April after losing confidence. vote in Parliament, said.

Senior PTI party leader Asad Umar said Khan would announce the party’s strategy after a central committee meeting on Monday. He said there was only one option left in the PML-N and that it was “immediately calling for new general elections”.

The Punjab Assembly currently has 369 members: the PTI has 178 legislators and its ally PML-Q 10.

The PML-N has 167 members while its PPP coalition partners seven, six independents and one Rah-i-Haq party.

The ruling Sharifs’ PML-N accepted defeat and even congratulated PTI chairman Khan on his “landfall victory” in the polls.

“We respect the mandate of the people. Now we are asking the PTI-PMLQ to form the government in Punjab,” Prime Minister’s spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan told PTI.

Asked whether Prime Minister Shehbaz would dissolve the National Assembly to call early legislative elections, he replied: “The leadership of the PML-N will decide in consultation with its allies.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Khan was unfit to hold public office.

“Every speech Imran Niazi delivers shows how unfit he is to hold public office. Under his direct supervision, the PTI has waged a sordid campaign to defame national institutions and thereby undermine Pakistan. It rewrites the Machiavellian principles of politics in its thirst for power,” he tweeted on Sunday.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz also accepted her party’s defeat. “We must accept our defeat with an open heart,” the daughter of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet.

She said that in politics, winning and losing is part of the game. “We will see our weaknesses and eliminate them,” she said.

On the other hand, she called for introspection after the defeat of the ruling PML-N in its political core.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf wins at least 15 seats. But it is very important that all our people on duty in all polling stations do not leave their places until the official results are obtained from the returning officers,” said Khan said in a tweet. .

Earlier on Sunday, by-votes for 20 Punjab assembly seats went relatively peacefully amid scattered incidents of violence. A large contingent of police has been deployed in five “sensitive” constituencies in Lahore and Multan.

