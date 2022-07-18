Xi Jinping stresses importance of strengthening sense of community for Chinese nation





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed promoting ethnic unity and progress, and consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation during his visit. in the Xinjiang Uguran Autonomous Region from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. Protecting the cultures of different ethnic groups China’s vast and deep civilization is made up of outstanding cultures of various ethnic groups, Xi said while watching a show titled Kyrgyz Ethnic Minority Manas at the Xinjiang Uguran Autonomous Region Museum. The shows have been registered as intangible cultural heritage. Cultural heritage such as the Manas is a treasure for both Kyrgyz people and the Chinese nation, he said, calling for better preservation and promotion efforts. All ethnic groups in Xinjiang have items inscribed on national and regional self-governing representative lists of intangible cultural heritage, and 133 cultural heritage sites are under state protection, according to a white paper released last year by the bureau of cultural heritage. information from the country’s Council of State. The cultural traditions of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are well protected, the newspaper said, citing examples of popular cultural events, such as the Han Lantern Festival, Ugur Meshrep, Kazak Aytes, Kyrgyz Komuz Ballad Fair. , Mongolian Nadam Fair and Folk Song Festival HuiHua‘er, who are still widely celebrated. Improve the livelihoods of all ethnic groups During Visiting Guyuanxiang residential community in Tianshan district on Wednesday morning, Xi urged local officials to improve community services for residents of all ethnic groups. The president also visited the city of Shihezi on Wednesday afternoon, where he inspected officials and employees of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), a group whose status he described as irreplaceable. . As an important component of the Xinjiang Ugur Autonomous Region, the XPCC is a special social organization that conducts its own administrative and judicial affairs in the land reclamation areas under its administration, in accordance with the laws and regulations of the state and the region. It assumes the responsibilities of culture and surveillance of the border areas. Addressing XPCC officials and employees, Xi said he was pleased with the XPCC’s great progress in reform and development, and XPCC officials and employees themselves should also be proud. . He also learned about the XPCC’s history in border area culture and surveillance, as well as the Corps’ efforts to strengthen its frontline organizations, develop specialized agriculture, and promote the integrated development of the Corps and local areas. The Xinjiang Uguran Autonomous Region has seen continuous economic development, with flourishing businesses. Xinjiang recorded 7% growth in GDP in 2021, totaling 1,600 trillion yuan (about $253.2 billion). A total of 477,400 urban jobs have been created in the region, which has reduced the registered urban unemployment rate by 1.1 percentage points to bring it down to 2.2%, according to the Autonomous Region’s Bureau of Statistics. The president also stressed the need to cultivate talents, coordinate the COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and advance the Belt and Road cooperation. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-15/China-urges-better-preservation-efforts-for-ethnic-minority-cultures-1bGeb7a8uu4/index.html See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKYlxXlTd9s SOURCECGTN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-xi-jinping-souligne-l-importance-du-renforcement-du-sens-de-la-communaute-pour-la-nation-chinoise-818535129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos