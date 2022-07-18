Adviser Trump Bannon’s trial for defying Jan. 6 subpoena begins MondayExBulletin





Steve Bannon, who was former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, appears on a video screen above members of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, during a hearing on July 12. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images .

Steve Bannon, who once served as former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, is on trial Monday for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a statement before the committee or provide requested documents in response to a subpoena. He pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum sentence of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison on each count.

The trial continues despite Bannon’s two last-minute attempts to delay it, both of which were denied by Trump appointee Judge Carl Nichols.

It will take place at the US District Court in Washington, DC, just down the street from the Capitol building, which was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, and in the shadow of a series public hearings outlining what the committee has learned so far. The last of those hearings, focusing on what Trump did during the attack, is scheduled for Thursday.

The committee subpoenaed Bannon in September 2021 for testimony and documents. He thinks Bannon, 68, can share useful information about planning for Jan. 6, 2021, including what top Trump allies discussed at a meeting he attended at the Willard InterContinental hotel in the center. -city of Washington the night before.

But Bannon refused to cooperate with the committee. He did not appear Oct. 14 to testify or deliver documents Oct. 18 in response to the panel’s subpoena, arguing that he was covered by an assertion of executive privilege by Trump, even though he was not in administration at the time. Of the reunion.

The House voted to despise him and referred him to the Justice Department for prosecution. Bannon was the first of four Trump advisers to be held in contempt of the House and ordered to face prosecution, although only one other of the four, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, was charged.

The department declined to prosecute the other two, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former White House aide Dan Scavino. Experts say it would have been more difficult to pursue a case against them because of their close collaboration with Trump and because they both cooperated, to some degree, with the Jan. 6 committee.

Bannon’s lawyers argued last week that the trial should be postponed because the Jan. 6 public committee hearings and the media attention around them could taint the jury panel. Nichols, the district court judge, said that concern can be addressed during jury selection.

Bannon also offered, just over a week before the start of the trial, to testify before the committee. However, he did not offer to provide the requested documents.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, saying it was irrelevant and had no bearing on his refusal to comply with the subpoena at the time. They also sought to exclude a letter from Trump claiming he was waiving executive privilege and a second letter from Bannon’s attorney to the committee containing Bannon’s offer to testify.

Nichols left the door open for these letters to be used as evidence at trial to argue that Bannon did not believe the subpoena’s timelines were hard and fast.

But Nichols ruled out several other defenses Bannon could have made at trial, including arguing that he believed he was covered by executive privilege or that the Jan. 6 committee violated House rules because its members are largely Democrats.

The trial opens Monday with jury selection and is expected to last about a week.

