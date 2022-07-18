UP sanitation worker loses job after being spotted hauling photos of PM Modi and CM Yogi in trash





A 40-year-old sanitation worker’s contract service has been terminated for allegedly carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to a rubbish bin in Mathura.

Although demonstration notices were issued to the health inspector and health supervisor for not informing the health worker of the photographs of dignitaries and public representatives, an investigation was also ordered. In his representation to the municipal corporation, sanitation worker Bobby said he was innocent because he was illiterate and did not identify the photographs, a senior municipal department official said. Mathuras Municipal Commissioner Anunaya Jha said an inquiry committee has been set up on the matter. The committee was asked to submit its report within 48 hours. A final decision on the matter will be made after the commission of inquiry submits its report, Jha said. According to the official, Bobby was hauling trash he picked up at a garbage collection center on Saturday. In the trash, there were photos of the PM and the CM. On the way, Bobby was intercepted by two people from Rajasthan. They made a video in which we see him carrying the trash can with photographs of the PM and CM. The photographs were removed from the trash and Bobby left the scene. The video was widely shared on social media. An official said: “Sanitation worker Bobby’s contract was terminated because the PM and CM could be easily identified in the photos. We have considered Bobby’s representation on compassionate grounds and a decision will be made in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/up-seen-carrying-photos-of-pm-and-yogi-in-trash-sanitation-worker-sacked-8035596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos