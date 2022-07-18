Imran Khan’s overseas conspiracy allegations are ‘very disturbing’: US official





Imran’s rival, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, said Khan had staged “the biggest drama in Pakistan’s history” under the name of a foreign plot.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

A senior US State Department official said former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy allegations were “very disturbing” and claimed there was no truth to them.

The remarks were made by Pakistan Desk Director Neil W. Hop while addressing a convention of Pakistani doctors in Atlantic City, New Jersey, local Pakistani news outlet, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, at the convention, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, acknowledged that relations were going through a difficult phase and suggested “the resumption of a high-level structured dialogue” to maintain the partnership on the right track.

Responding to a question about former supremo Khan’s allegation that the US conspired to oust him from power, Hop said: “It’s very disturbing. There is absolutely no truth to these allegations. We support a strong and democratic organization in Pakistan. We are not interested in its internal politics.

Jilali called the entire broadcast of Khan’s conspiracy theory a “tragic” episode. He added that he had had a personal relationship with the US official, Donald Lu, involved in this alleged plot. “He has positive feelings for Pakistan and has rejected any involvement in any conspiracy,” he said.

Hop also called Lu “a professional who cannot make such statements.” Jilani suggested tackling this and other similar issues “in a low-key and unbiased manner”, according to the media portal.

Earlier, Imran’s rival, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Khan had staged “the greatest drama in Pakistani history” under the name of a foreign plot.

“Unfortunately, Pakistani politics has met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos maker and impostor. He used to tell people that we were American slaves. He kept people busy with his conspiracy allegations. This is the greatest tragedy in the history of Pakistan,” she said.

She said that Imran Khan and his gang, which included Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, plundered the resources of Punjab province.

The PTI won the by-elections for the Punjab Assembly seats held on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has “acknowledged defeat and congratulated” its rival side on its victory in the “crucial by-elections in the 20-seat Punjab Assembly”.

