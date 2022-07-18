Trial of former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon set to begin Monday Chicago Tribune





Jury selection is due to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces charges of criminal contempt of Congress after months of refusing to cooperate with the committee. the House investigating the Capitol of the January 6, 2021. insurrection.

Bannon is charged in federal court in Washington with defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena that requested his records and testimony. He was charged in November with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, a month after the Justice Department received a referral from Congress. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days in jail and up to a year behind bars.

The lawsuit follows a flurry of activity in the case since July 9. More than a week ago, the former White House strategist informed the committee that he was now willing to testify. His attorney, Robert Costello, said the change was because Trump waived his claim for executive privilege to prevent testimony.

Bannon, 68, had been one of Trump’s most prominent allies in refusing to testify before the committee. He argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim to executive privilege.

Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege, even as a former president, in an attempt to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. In January, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s efforts to prevent the National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, now on the Supreme Court, noted, in party, that presidents are not kings.

The committee also noted that Trump fired Bannon from the White House in 2017 and therefore Bannon was a private citizen when he consulted with the then-president on the eve of the riot.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols denied motions to delay the trial in separate hearings last week, including Thursday when Bannons’ attorneys raised concerns about a CNN report that has since aired on their client and what they called damaging comments during a hearing last week held by the House committee investigating the riot.

I’m aware of the current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can sit a jury that will be appropriate and fair, but as I’ve said before I think the proper route is to go through the process of seeing say, Nichols said Thursday, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before their selection. The judge said he intended to have a proper, fair and impartial jury.

While the judge allowed the lawsuit to move forward, Nichols left open the possibility that the letters regarding Trump’s waiver of his privilege and Bannon’s offer to cooperate with the committee could be referenced at the lawsuit, saying the information was at least potentially relevant to Bannon’s defense.

Roscoe Howard Jr., the former U.S. attorney in Washington, DC, said the best case for Bannon is for information about his offer to cooperate to reach the jury. Even if that’s the case, claiming that executive privilege prevented him from cooperating earlier will be a tough argument to make because Bannon refused to answer the subpoena, Howard said.

You must attend to invoke the lien claim. You can’t call, he said.

