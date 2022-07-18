Islam in China must be socialist

BERITAKINI.CO | President Xi Jinping last week visited the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, home to millions of Uyghur Muslim ethnic minorities in northwest China.

It is Xi’s first visit since eight years ago and comes as the world has been sharply criticizing China for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs, particularly religious freedom and mass detentions.

Over the four days beginning Tuesday (7/12), Xi visited a number of sites in Xinjiang, including cotton plantations where Uyghurs are believed to be forced to work, shopping areas and museums.

A report by state broadcaster CCTV published Xi’s visit on a 34-minute evening news program on Friday.

A photo released by the official Xinhua news agency shows Xi Jinping wearing a mask, surrounded by smiling and cheering Uyghurs. Many of them wore traditional Uyghur clothes and caps.

During his visit, Xi urged the Xinjiang office to always listen to the voice of the people in order to win their hearts and unite them.

Even so, Xi also stressed that security measures to maintain social stability should be regular.

Reported Reuters, CCTV also quoted Xi as saying that the practice of Islam in China must conform to the sensitivity of Chinese values. He also encouraged XInjiang to prepare a “politically reliable” team of religious representatives.

Xi also called on Chinese officials, especially in Xinjiang, to step up efforts to uphold the principle that Islam should be China-oriented. Moreover, religions in China, including Islam, must also adapt to the socialist society adopted by the Chinese Communist Party.

“We must further uphold the principle of the development of Islam in the Chinese context and provide active guidance for the adaptation of religion to the socialist society. […] and fostering a group of religious scholars who have strong political beliefs and good academic records, adhere to the Marxist view of religion and are good at fostering innovation,” Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Xi Jinping during a meeting with Xinjiang officials. (Photo: Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

In 2018, reports from global human rights groups accused China of placing at least 1 million Uyghurs in detention camps believed to be concentration camps.

At the camp, the Chinese government was accused of indoctrinating Uyghurs about the Communist Party and socialism in China. They are also prohibited from carrying out religious activities.

China initially denied the existence of the camp, later saying it was set up as a “comprehensive vocational training center with dormitories where people can ‘voluntarily’ register to learn law, language Chinese and Vocational Skills”.

China claims that in 2019, all camp interns “graduated”.

“The point of Xi’s trip to Xinjiang is to see the results of the policies he has undertaken in recent years to stabilize Xinjiang and to conclude that his approach and strategy for Xinjiang have worked,” Li Mingjiang said. teacher at S Rajaratnam school. of international studies in Singapore. .

The trip marked Xi’s first public appearance since visiting Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of China’s rule of the former British colony on July 1.

Xi’s visit to Hong Kong comes at a time when the autonomous region has seen numerous protests demanding democracy in recent years

Meanwhile, Xi is said to have last visited Xinjiang in 2014, when he called for “a total fight against terrorism, infiltration and separatism”, according to The New York Times.

Local authorities then intensified their efforts to track down, control and re-educate the Uyghurs. | CNN Indonesia