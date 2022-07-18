Poll shows Ron DeSantis above 50% against Donald Trump in Florida





Another poll from the still-developing 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination shows Ron DeSantis in a strong position.

A new survey from Naples-based Victory Insights shows DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump by 61% to 39% when respondents leaning towards one candidate or another are forced to choose.

Even without the leanings, DeSantis is still above 50% in this hypothetical two-way contest, with 51% support to just 33% for the former president among those already committed to a pick.

The pollster wrote in a note accompanying those results that “our new poll conclusively determines that DeSantis is preferred to beat Trump in Florida’s Republican primary for U.S. President in 2024.”

The poll surveyed 600 likely Florida primary voters and was conducted on July 13 and 14.

DeSantis outperforms the former president in a number of different categories, according to those results. The poll shows DeSantis is “8% more popular than Trump, 8% more likeable, has 21% more enthusiasm behind him, and 24% more strong supporters across the state.”

It’s the second poll in recent days to show DeSantis over Trump in a one-on-one matchup. A survey released last week by Blueprint Polling shows DeSantis the 51% pick when voters who lean one way or another are taken into account, with a 12-point lead over Trump at 39%. With voters who are firm in their positions, the DeSantis advantage is 14 points, with the governor taking 47% support and Trump just 33%.

Trump still leads most polls in a single state.

A June poll by the University of New Hampshire in the nation’s first primary state had DeSantis on Trump, but most polls showed a version of a Trump lead that nonetheless appears to be eroding.

A recent Iowa poll showed DeSantis gaining support at Trump’s expense, but still trailing far behind the former president. The state-level Club for Growthpolling showed that Trump was well ahead.

In a sign of the times, national polls that show Trump leading by a wide margin, like the NY Times/Siena poll on Tuesday, seem to worry the former president. A few hours after the publication of this poll, which showed Trump with 49% of good for the first place but not the majority, the former president deplored the false polls of the newspaper.

DeSantis continues to say he’s not thinking about a national race.

“Everyone wants to talk about me in Florida,” DeSantis sang this month at a press conference. “Like, I’m just sitting here, little me, doing my job!”

DeSantis poked fun at what he called the media’s obsession with a potential campaign during a recent press conference, and continues to swerve when asked about the nonsense of 2024. He also avoided this topic for a national audience as recently as a Fox News interview last month.

