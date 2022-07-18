Where is Boris? Johnson resumes seat as Tories squabble

LONDON — It was the most striking moment so far in the British Conservative Party’s race for a new leader. The five remaining candidates were asked in a televised debate to raise their hands if they would let Boris Johnson serve in their cabinet. Not a single hand went up.

Johnson replacement contenders are scrambling to distance themselves from the scandal-ridden politician who quit as party leader but remains Britain’s prime minister for a few more weeks despite most serving in his government for the past three years.

Johnson, meanwhile, has largely disappeared from the scene. He did not attend any emergency government meetings over a heatwave that is expected to bring temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Britain.

On Friday, Johnson visited a Royal Air Force base and took a ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, with Top Gun-style footage later released by his office. He spent the weekend at Chequers, the country house that comes with the premiership, hosting a farewell barbecue for staff and friends.

On Monday, Johnson attended the Farnborough Airshow and will return to Parliament for one of the last times as Prime Minister to tout his own achievements ahead of a largely symbolic vote of confidence called by the government itself.

Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, compared Johnson to “a sulky teenager in the bedroom, just doing what he wants and yelling at the parents once in a while.

Political and media attention has turned to his would-be successors, who are kicking dirt as they try to convince Conservative Party members that they can restore faith in politics and defeat the Labor Party of l opposition in the next elections, which will be held by 2024.

Frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who served as Treasury chief under Johnson until his resignation earlier this month, is being attacked by rivals for spending billions to keep workers and businesses afloat during the pandemic coronavirus and raised taxes to help pay for it.

In a televised debate on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Sunak of raising taxes to the highest level in 70 years. He argued the hikes were necessary to dampen soaring inflation and accused Truss, who promised immediate tax cuts, of peddling a saving of something for nothing.

Penny Mordaunt, a trade minister who emerged as a serious challenger in the contest, unsuccessfully appealed for an end to the backbiting, much of it directed at her. She has been accused by opponents of wanting to facilitate gender reassignment, a hot topic for some conservatives, and of neglecting her government duties in order to prepare her leadership bid.

Conservative lawmakers will hold the latest in a series of elimination votes later on Monday to reduce the already reduced number of candidates from 11 initially to five to four. Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss are expected to remain in the competition, with backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat or former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch facing elimination.

Further rounds of voting are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to produce two finalists. The final pair will face a vote of around 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is expected to be announced on September 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

Fielding said that could prove problematic for the new leader, as he or she will be chosen by a mostly white, southern, very affluent conservative membership with very different political priorities from the general electorate as a whole.

Johnson won the Conservatives a dominant parliamentary majority in 2019, but he has been plagued by scandals since then, including being accused of misleading Parliament about parties in Government Office breaking the rules of COVID-19 lockdown.

Johnson clung to power despite being fined by the police for partying, but eventually resigned on July 7 after one scandal too many, the appointment of a politician accused of sexual misconduct, prompted ministers to resign in mass.

Cabinet minister Kit Malthouse, a longtime Johnson ally, argued that the testy party debate was healthy and predicted the Tories would come together in a spirit of harmony and love after the campaign for the direction.

But Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said that was too optimistic.

Johnson’s manner of departure unfortunately injected a lot of poison into the (party’s) bloodstream, he said. It will take time to make its way.

