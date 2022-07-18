Trump announcing a race in 2024 could upset the midterm elections





Donald Trump’s candidacy to take over the White House in 2024 is not at this stage a question of if but when. For the past year, conventional wisdom has held that his decision would not come until after the midterm elections.

As it stands, the GOP is poised to make some big gains in the House and also has a shot at retaking the Senate, mostly by making the election a referendum on President Joe Biden and the economy. . Only a madman would make such a controversial announcement before the midterms and could potentially upset that strategy.

So, of course, Trump would strongly consider making his announcement before midterm, which could upset that strategy.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the former president is considering a September announcement, with an unnamed confidant putting the odds at 70-30 that he announces before the midterms. CNN also previously reported that Trump considered launching his campaign earlier this month.

Trump potentially inserting himself into the current election cycle has elicited a very different response from the two parties. Republican strategists and candidates are privately wary of Trump blowing up their plans. Democrats, meanwhile, are thrilled to be able to focus on their favorite villain and remind Americans of what’s at stake if the GOP takes over either house of Congress.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump just doesn’t seem to care. He doesn’t care that an early entry into the 2024 race distracts from Bidens’ record. He doesn’t care that some GOP leaders, like Sen. John Thune, RS.D., try to talk him out of the idea. He doesn’t care that the Democrats are eager to use him to energize their base. He apparently doesn’t care about a broader strategy the Republican Party might pursue.

On the contrary, his announcement before the midterms would be entirely a self-serving exercise. The goal would not be to help his fellow Republicans, as much as to get rid of potential usurpers who would dare to challenge his place at the top of the party, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

I just think there are some upsides ahead, Trump told New York Magazines Olivia Nuzzi on July 11. Let people know. I think a lot of people wouldn’t even show up if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even sign up. Most of these people. And I think you would actually have a backlash against them if they showed up. People want me to show up.

Tellingly, not once in Nuzzis’ article does Trump appear to address how his entry would affect the GOP’s chances of retaking Congress in November. He weighed in on whether or not he showed up to try to shield himself from potential prosecution amid the grand jury investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Fulton County. (He denied it was a factor; I’m not inclined to believe it.)

It’s almost laughable, in a tragicomic way, how much Trump has changed and been changed by his humility in 2020. The words I wrote on January 5, 2021 remain as true today as they they were then: he never claimed to care about the Republican Party as a collection of ideas or ideologies. He never craved like-minded companions. He wants the adulation of the masses who identify with the Republican Party and the unwavering, unwavering loyalty of his fellow party members. There is no reciprocity, only a never-ending stream of tributes and tributes can appease the so-called Emperor of the Grand Old Party.

There is no world where Trump’s timing influences how he will affect anyone but Donald J. Trump.

Were still too far from Election Day to accurately gauge the impact Trump’s cannonball would have in the speech. Democrats may be right, and he acts as a lightning rod for currently apathetic voters. Republicans can be wrong, and he actually gets the base to vote for GOP candidates who are currently vulnerable.

The irony is that Trump will claim victory no matter what. If he comes early and the GOP wins big, I’ll say he’s reminded voters what’s at stake. If he announces and the GOP stumbles, hell just say the candidates had flaws and that that kind of loss wouldn’t have happened with him at the top of the ticket (although it clearly did happen when he was at the top of the ticket in 2020.) And if he actually finds the patience to wait, hell always says his decision was what pushed Republicans to the finish line (I gave them space which was very important to me) or held them back (they needed me and clearly that they needed me, but I was told they hadn’t seen it).

